Greene County will suspend its recycling program for plastics, glass and most paper beginning Sept. 1, County Administrator Mark Taylor told the Board of Supervisors on Aug. 13.
The Greene County Solid Waste Facility will no longer accept plastic—no matter the number on the item—or glass, and the only paper it will accept for recycling is newsprint. It will still accept aluminum and corrugated cardboard.
“One of the comments I’ve heard is this is ending the program as we know it. No, this is suspending the program as it has been because we don’t have a market for three of the five materials we’ve accepted historically,” Taylor said. “As soon as we find a market again, we’ll be as quick to announce that we’re accepting or a happy to accept those materials for recycling again.”
Taylor said for months Allen Morris, director of operations for the landfill, has let him know that there was no market for these items and the county has had to foot the bill to place in a landfill.
“We can stockpile the materials and hope that the market will return or pay the tipping fee and send to the landfill until the market returns,” he told the supervisors. “If anything, to continue to accept the materials as recyclables and then subsidize the waste disposal by paying the tipping fees ourselves and having the items go in the landfill is reinforcing a false sense that our recycling is working. It’s misleading to hold out that we’re recycling.”
Taylor said the county would prefer to be recycling from an environmental standpoint but can’t locate anyone anywhere who wants the items.
Residents spoke during public comment, including one who spoke about his own change of heart.
“I did meet earlier with Mr. Taylor and after speaking with him I realized what I was going to ask you was to subsidize my trash collection because inevitably that is what the county is doing right now,” said Patrick Pierce of Stanardsville. “I’ve been a recycler forever. I owned a business in California for four years, a recycling business, and it just pains me to no end that we have come to this position that right now we’re tossing these recyclables in the trash. I don’t fault the county for that.”
Resident Jill Myer asked the supervisors to consider holding the recycling program open until the community can come together to find a solution.
“I’m wondering about the environmental issue,” she said. “We’re going to have so much more thrown into the landfill, can it handle it? What’s the effect on the land? We charge for trash. If we have private pickup at home we’re charged for recycling. So why aren’t we charging at the landfill for recycling?”
Stanardsville Supervisor Bill Martin, chair of the board, said he understands there is a lack of market for the items but feels this solution doesn’t answer the bigger environmental issues, as pointed out by Myer.
“The first thing I thought about when I heard about this case was glass and plastics and junk mail showing up in the woods, along the streams and especially along the secondary roads. I’m fairly certain that will happen in certain areas of the county,” he said.
At-large Supervisor Dale Herring said even if the county charged people to recycle the items, the county “can’t guarantee it’ll be recycled correctly.”
Monroe Supervisor David Cox compared the issue to agriculture.
“If the market’s not there, then you don’t raise that product,” Cox said. “We can’t, as a county government, subsidize and leave the impression that we’re recycling when we actually are not. The market’s not there and it’s sad to say.”
Martin said he encourages “county administration to continue to look for a solution.”