The Greene County Board of Supervisors will begin working on the fiscal year 2021 budget in the coming weeks, but one thing is certain—the amount owed to the regional jail will be higher than in the current fiscal year.
Frank Dyer, superintendent of the Central Virginia Regional Jail (CVRJ) in Orange County, presented the draft budget to the supervisors at their regular meeting on Feb. 11. The jail’s overall draft budget for fiscal year 2021 is $16,725,971, which is an increase of 4.92%.
CVRJ services five counties: Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison and Orange. Each jurisdiction is charged based on the average population for that county. Greene County’s share is projected to be $1,532,504, which is an increase of $204,243 or 15.38% more than the current year. Louisa County’s share is decreasing by $48,863; Fluvanna is going up by $44,001; Madison is going up by $131,556; and Orange is rising by $69,063. Greene County is projected to pay the third most in fiscal 2021.
“I believe, correct me if I’m wrong, that our budget is going up rather dramatically because our prison population over the last three years has gone up?” Board Chair Bill Martin, Stanardsville asked.
Dyer noted that Greene County’s jail population increased by 21% from fiscal year 2017 to fiscal year 2019 with an average annual population of 19,896 individuals. The average length of stay for a prisoner from Greene County is 40 days with a cost of about $33.94 per day.
Dyer also noted that there is roughly a 20% recidivism rate for the county’s inmates.
“Today’s count there are 50 people incarcerated from Greene County,” Dyer said. “So, that’s kind of a snapshot.”
Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb asked about federal prisoners at the jail and the budget proposes $600,000 in revenue from those prisoners.
“As of today we’re at 80,” he said. “The cap is 94. A lot of people ask about the federal income. It’s been on an incline since late 2017 or 2018. It’s done very well last fiscal year and it looks like it’ll turn out pretty well this year, as well.”
Some increased expenditures in the proposed budget include a 2% cost of living raise for staff, an increase of 10% for health insurance, a 1.53% increase for Virginia Retirement System, an increased need for bilingual interpreters and costs for ADA compliance training. The budget also includes $1,672,771 in reserve funds to balance the budget.
“This is just a comment for the community since we’re in budget time,” Martin said. “This has been a surprise to us, this $200,000 increase over last year’s contribution to the budget. It is what it is but unfortunately, $204,000 is about the equivalent of a penny on our real estate taxes and it’s a penny we’re going to need to come up with. I wouldn’t call this an unfunded mandate because it’s a mandate that’s created by Greene County citizens who are incarcerated and we’re obliged to pay the bills.”
