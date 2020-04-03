Jobless claims in Greene County rose from five the week of March 14, to 108 the following week and 195 by the end of the month.
The state’s week-over-week claims for jobless benefits soared 14-fold for the period ending March 28 compared with the previous week, when claims surged to 42,592.
And Virginia has logged more jobless claims in the past two weeks than it did for all of 2019.
The state reported a record 102,910 jobless claims last week as efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus took a toll on the state’s economy, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday.
Jobless claims for the week ending March 7, before the virus hit the state’s job market, was 2,054.
For the two weeks, Virginia had 145,502 jobless claims. It had 134,957 initial claims filed for all of last year.
In Orange County, 480 people filed for unemployment last week—up substantially over the 11jobless claims submitted for the week ending March 14. Orange County workers filed 205 claims the week of March 21.
In Madison County, two claims were filed March 14, 42 a week later and 103 the week ending March 28.
Fairfax County saw the biggest jump, with 145 claims the week ending March 14 and 12,109 by March 28.
More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week—doubling a record high set just one week earlier, the U.S. Labor Department said.
Combined with last week’s report that 3.3 million people sought unemployment aid two weeks ago, the U.S. economy has now suffered nearly 10 million layoffs in just the past several weeks—far exceeding the figure for any corresponding period on record.
Applications for unemployment benefits generally reflect the pace of layoffs.
