Group donates to help pay school lunch debt

For many in Greene, hunger is a constant companion. Food insecurity is an issue that targets every age group, ethnicity, gender and creed though it is often most devastating to the very old and very young.
In Greene County, nearly 50% of students qualify for free and reduced lunch, but sometimes it’s not enough. There are many families who do not qualify for those programs based on the federal criteria, leaving students either hungry or in debt on their lunch accounts. In fact, across the five public schools, the school nutrition program is carrying a $13,000 debt as of January 2020, with Nathanael Greene Elementary School and William Monroe Middle School as the most affected.
When local freemasons heard about how high the debt had reached on lunch accounts across all the public schools in Greene, they decided to make a $500 donation on Wednesday, Feb. 19, and create a continuing fund to fight hunger.
“Piedmont-Stella Lodge No. 50 AF & AM has made fighting food insecurity one of our primary community service initiatives. We have contributed to the community’s ‘backpack program’ for a number of years and our members have close ties with Feeding Greene, but when the brothers learned about the impacts of food insecurity on our school system, we decided that more needed to be done,” said Freemason Michael Payne. “This is why the lodge is establishing the M. Hunter & Marie Birckhead Memorial Nutrition Assistance Fund to help provide those children who are most truly in need to obtain food.”
Jennifer Williams, director of the Greene County Public Schools Nutrition Program, said she’s grateful for their help.
“They reached out to us and wanted to know how they could help,” Williams said. “They wanted to contribute to help support families in need in Greene County who might need a little extra help with their meals.”
Williams said it’s important to note that students are fed—no matter what their lunch balance says.
“No one can learn if they’re hungry and focused on when they’re going to eat next,” Williams said. “Even though we do have that amount of debt, it is important to know we don’t deny a meal if they have a negative balance.”
Payne said the Birckheads were lifelong educators, passionate about education, children and our community.
“We see it as a fitting tribute to our dearly departed friends to continue their legacy of service in this manner,” he said. “The fund will be administered by the School Nutrition Program for Greene County Public Schools.”
Williams said anyone who wants to donate or talk about doing fundraisers to help offset the debt is welcome to get in touch with her office at (434) 939-9096. Checks should be payable to Greene County Public Schools with “M. Hunter & Marie Birckhead Memorial Nutrition Assistance Fund” in the memo line. Donations can also be made through Payne by calling (540) 290-8344.
