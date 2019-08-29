A Stanardsville man pleaded guilty last Tuesday to one felony count of destruction of property in connection to damages that occurred at High Top Free Pentecostal Church and cemetery last August.
Investigators said that Alfred Joshua Smith, 42, drove a car into the church causing damage to the church’s cemetery, fencing and knocking a large hole near the church’s main entrance. The church, located on Snow Mountain in Stanardsville, was and still is vacant.
Smith was originally charged with felony unauthorized use of a vehicle and misdemeanor charges of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license. Smith also faced two counts of felony destruction of property—one for the damage to the church itself and one for the fencing around the cemetery. All three misdemeanor charges were dropped in November 2018.
On Aug. 20 the commonwealth moved to amend the two counts of felony destruction of property, adding both the church damages and the fencing into one charge, and dropped the felony unauthorized use of a vehicle charge. Smith pleaded guilty to the amended felony destruction of property charge.
Per the plea agreement, Smith was ordered to pay $1,275 in costs within one year. A review date in August 2020 was set in Greene County Circuit Court for the case.
