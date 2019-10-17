Oct. 17
A beginning tai chi session will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the library meeting room. No previous experience necessary. Free and open to the public. The session will be led by certified wellness counselor Samantha Hansen. For more information, call Hansen at (434) 990-0302.
***
Social Services Director James Howard will speak at the Greene County Library meeting room on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. Topics will include what services are available in Greene, how to access them and why they matter.
Oct. 18
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department will host two bands on Oct. 18 from 7-10 p.m. Blue Mountain Bluegrass with Freddie Frazier will play from 7-8:30 p.m. and Tony Meadows and Friends from 8:30-10 p.m. Call (434) 985-7030 for more information.
Oct. 19
The Stanardsville Independence Day Committee partners with members of Piedmont-Stella Lodge No. 50 to host the Sojourners, who are Masons that are veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Giuseppe Center in Stanardsville. The Sojourners will be holding a public theatrical presentation of the Masonic Trial of Benedict Arnold over his betrayal not only of the nation but his brothers in Freemasonry—foremost George Washington. This is a family friendly event. A charitable donation of $5 per person is requested. For details, contact Michael Payne at (540) 290-8344.
***
The Madison-Greene Humane Society will hold a rabies vaccination clinic for both cats and dogs from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Greene County Technical Education Center. Shots are $10 per pet. The school is at 10415 Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville. For more information, contact the humane society at (434) 985-3203.
***
Ruckersville Elementary School PTA Fall Fest is from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. Admission is $3. There will be vendors, food, games, a cake walk, knockerball, hay ride, pumpkin patch, haunted hallway, pumpkin auction, bounce houses, music and more. Bring a non-perishable food item and receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize. Ruckersville Elementary School is at 105 Progress Place, Ruckersville.
***
Get Fit for Greene K5, sponsored by the Greene County Public Schools’ Nutrition and Wellness Committee will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at William Monroe High School in Stanardsville. Proceeds from the event benefit the Greene Education Foundation. All ages are welcome and families are encouraged to participate together. This is a walk/run event and it is open to people of all fitness levels. Registration for children 10 and under is $10 and registration for those 11 and older is $25. Register online at https://bit.ly/2VqtE3Z or visit Greene Education Foundation on Facebook to print out a registration form and bring it to Central Office, 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville.
Oct. 20
Author Jamie K. Reaser will hold a poetry reading from 4-5:30 p.m. at Lydia Mountain Lodge in Stanardsville. The event celebrates the release of her seventh poetry collection titled “Conversations with Mary: Words of Attention and Devotion.” A book signing will follow the reading and a limited number of books will be available for purchase. Award-winning watercolor artist Mark Collins will be present as a special guest and a few of his paintings will be for sale on site. A tour of the new Lydia Mountain Lodge will follow. Visit www.lydiamountainlodge.com for information on the lodge at 426 Mountain Laurel Pass, Stanardsville.
Oct. 25
Come dance the night away with the Youth Development Council of Greene County’s fifth annual family hoedown. Doors open at 7 p.m. and dancing starts at 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Building on Madison Road in Stanardsville. All dances will be taught by caller Larry Wineguard and no experience is necessary. Refreshments will be provided. Tickets are $10 each or $25 per family (parents and their children). Children under 12 years old are free. Advance tickets are at Noon Whistle Pottery in Stanardsville. Additional YDC information is available at www.greeneyouth.org.
Oct. 26
On Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4-9 p.m. the Stanardsville Independence Day Committee will host Tricks and Treats, their first-ever community Halloween party. The event will take place at the Greene Commons pavilion located behind the Greene County Administration building. To register to participate in trunk or treat, visit https://www.rwbng.org/info/registration-forms/. For additional information, visit www.smalltownbigparty.com or call (540) 290-8344.
***
Join Master Naturalists as you connect with the natural world by recording what you see, hear and feel through drawing and descriptive text on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon. Spend time quietly connecting with nature in the garden, forest and meadow of Montpelier and learn basic drawing techniques and train the eye to see nature. The event is family friendly. Register online at http://www.montpelier.org/events. In case of inclement weather, call (540) 672-2728 ext. 141 or 252.
***
The Art Guild of Greene will host “Learn about Quilling” class on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at artguildofgreene.org/2019classes. Quilling is paper crafts.
***
Grace Health and Rehab of Greene County holds a fall festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free to the community. Attractions include live music, face painting, food and refreshments, bounce house, candy pass and more. Grace Health and Rehab is at 355 William Mills Drive in Stanardsville.
***
The Greene Care Clinic holds an open house from noon-2 p.m. in Stanardsville. The clinic provides quality free healthcare for uninsured Greene County residents who do not qualify for Medicaid but meet its eligibility requirements. For information, visit www.greenecareclinic.org. The clinic is at 39 Stanard St., Stanardsville.
***
The Art Guild of Greene will host an October Barn Quilt Workshop on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Hebron Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Madison. For more information or for a registration form, contact Vyvyan Rundgren at (540) 421-2742 or vyvyanr@gmail.com.
***
Come out from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 to support our local youth baseball and softball teams raise money to improve their facility at the Greene County Youth Center. The apple butter will be sold for $8 per quart. There will be a lunch special for $6 that includes a BBQ sandwich, chips and a drink. The youth center is at 175 Sassafras Lane, Ruckersville.
Oct. 27
The Greene County Historical Society is planning an event in remembrance of the 40th Anniversary of the Gas Line Explosion on Court Square Oct. 24, 1979. The event will be held in the Courthouse at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. The public is invited and refreshment will be served after the program.
Oct. 27 & Nov. 3
Learn to play roller hockey at free clinics, sponsored by the Madison Hockey League, in Madison on Sundays Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 from 3-4 p.m. These are for players with no experience or who want to try the sport before committing to the season. Equipment will be available on first-come, first-served basis. No skating skills are required and open to ages 4-18 years. Sign up at http://bit.ly/LEARNTOPLAYMHL. For information, visit the Madison Hockey League on Facebook.
