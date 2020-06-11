Several weeks ago, the Stanardsville Independence Day Committee (SIDC) made the difficult decision to cancel the town’s annual Independence Day celebration due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The confined geographic area of the annual event combined with the expected crowd size made social distancing impossible to achieve, and organizers did not want to put celebrants at risk of a local outbreak for the sake of the holiday.
Feeling the same sense of disappointment as the community around the canceling of the event, the SIDC reached out to other community leaders in the past few weeks to determine if there were a different means by which to celebrate this cherished American holiday.
Thanks to the Sheriff’s office, they’ve come up with a new way to celebrate this year. The solution? Bring the parade to the people.
In partnership with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) and with the support of local fire and rescue organizations, the SIDC will be undertaking a county-wide parade starting at 10 a.m. on July 4. The parade will travel through nine communities within Greene County where the collaborators felt space and ability to perform a loop or turnaround would be possible, ending in downtown Stanardsville.
The community parade allows the SIDC to continue the longstanding holiday tradition while encouraging social distancing to safeguard the community.
“I cannot say enough how grateful we are to the sheriff for making this possible,” said SIDC Chair Michael Payne in an address to the Stanardsville Town Council June 8. “It was important to us to continue with this tradition.” Considerations for the size of the streets, how to safely make turns on and off of major roads, and other details have all been ironed out with help from the Sheriff’s office to make sure the event will be safe as well as enjoyable.
Payne wants to thank all of the local offices who made this move possible, as well as give a nod to the gig performers whose livelihoods have been so impacted by the pandemic and cancellations of large social events this year.
“We were very blessed with our gig providers,” Payne said. “Everybody knows about retail and the impact (of COVID) on traditional businesses. What we haven’t seen a lot of coverage on is with performers and folks who do these service-type things like port-a-potties, musicians, sound folks, light wranglers, stage handlers … There’s a whole industry of gig performers that has been sort of left without a life and all their events have been canceled.”
Since these performers and event planners signed contracts in January—before COVID-19 made it’s U.S. debut—the SIDC believed it would be losing at least half of its event funding in deposits by the cancellation of the downtown portion of the annual event.
“We expected to lose at least 50 percent of that money, but every single one of them has allowed us to take the deposit and roll it over to next year, because we made the decision when we did,” Payne said. “So every one of them has been extremely generous of spirit with us, from the bounce house guy to the stage guy to the sound system guy and the lighting guy. They are some of the most generous people in the world … some of the smallest businesses in Greene County are the heart and soul of this.”
The SIDC wants to encourage everyone to support the small local businesses who have sponsored their annual event and made this year’s nontraditional event possible. The parade schedule also includes a reminder about safe social distancing and wearing face coverings if possible.
“We want to make sure people are observing social distancing to the degree that they can,” said Payne. “We want them to have fun and be safe, but it’s about community; and I think we kind of need that now more than just about any other time.”
Registration to be among the participants riding in the parade opens this Saturday, June 13. Space is limited and entrants will be approved on a first come, first serve basis so early sign up is encouraged. For more information or to register, visit the SIDC Facebook page at facebook.com/RWBnG.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.