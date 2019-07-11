The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male victim found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a vehicle on Dundee Road on July 10.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, shortly after 4:30 p.m. they received a call reporting a car on Dundee Road in park with the engine running. After deputies arrived, they discovered a black male unconscious and not breathing. Upon investigation, it was determined that the victim was shot by another person.
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Officials said this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information in connection to the incident is encouraged to call Capt. David Roach at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 985-2222.