It's dry out there!

While Greene County is not under a drought warning or burn ban yet, water supplies in the area, such as the Conway River above, are dwindling with the lack of rain in the area for the past several weeks. Gov. Ralph Northam told Virginians to keep an eye on their water usage and prepare for possible conservation measures. Northam declared a statewide drought watch advisory last Friday, which is aimed at increasing awareness and preparation due to the lack of rain. If it is upgraded to a drought warning, water contingency plans would go into effect and more localities could see voluntary or mandatory usage restrictions. The latest drought report shows dry conditions expanding across the state, which is hampering agriculture, increasing the fire danger and causing some water supplies to dwindle. As of last Friday, at least three dozen Virginia localities had outdoor burn bans in effect. Powhatan County joined the growing list of Central Virginia counties which are restricting open burning, including Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Louisa and Goochland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.