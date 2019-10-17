It's dry out there!

The Conway River taken last weekend.

 Photo by Terry Beigie/Greene County Record

While Greene County is not under a drought warning or burn ban yet, water supplies in the area, such as the Conway River above, are dwindling with the lack of rain in the area for the past several weeks. Gov. Ralph Northam told Virginians to keep an eye on their water usage and prepare for possible conservation measures. Northam declared a statewide drought watch advisory last Friday, which is aimed at increasing awareness and preparation due to the lack of rain. If it is upgraded to a drought warning, water contingency plans would go into effect and more localities could see voluntary or mandatory usage restrictions. The latest drought report shows dry conditions expanding across the state, which is hampering agriculture, increasing the fire danger and causing some water supplies to dwindle. As of last Friday, at least three dozen Virginia localities had outdoor burn bans in effect. Powhatan County joined the growing list of Central Virginia counties which are restricting open burning, including Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Louisa and Goochland.

