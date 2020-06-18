Visitation and programs at the Central Virginia Regional Jail (CVRJ) have been postponed indefinitely as the facility tries to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.
In March, visitation and programming was halted at the jail. Legal and law enforcement visits were also amended to no-contact only with many attorneys opting use the jail’s video chat services. Also put into place were procedures for booking inmates with the small sallyport converted into a medical triage area for those entering the jail. Each inmate is medically assessed prior to entering the booking area and are then housed in designated areas for a minimum of five days and reassessed by medical staff before being placed in the general population. Those with symptoms are provided a flu test. If the test is negative, the on-call doctor will be is contacted for further instruction including orders to transport to the hospital for additional testing. An alternative housing area was also been established for inmates exhibiting systems who had not yet been tested or who have not yet had results confirmed. Disposal food service items are utilized for those inmates. A secure housing area was also designated for those with a confirmed COVID-19 test result.
So far, superintendent Frank Dyer said the latter has not been needed. During last week’s jail authority meeting, he said 12 people entering the jail have been turned away for testing prior to being accepted. Each of those 12 tested negative for COVID-19 and were quarantined before entering the general population. Of the inmates already in the jail, three were tested for the virus after exhibiting symptoms. All three tested negative. In addition, seven employees have tested negative and as of last Thursday, six were out for quarantine.
Originally, the jail’s COVID-19 safety procedures, including the cancellation of visitation and programming, were to expire with Governor Ralph Northam’s state of emergency. The state of emergency was issued by Northam March 12 with an expiration date of June 10. That order was amended May 26 to be in “full force and effect until amended or rescinded by further executive order.”
“I feel we should leave the procedures in place until the governor releases the state of emergency,” Dyer said.
He said that some inmates may be upset that they aren’t able to see their families and the issue can be revisited each month with it being changed once everyone feels more comfortable.
“Once [COVID-19] is in here, it’s in here,” Dyer said. “We could end up in a tough spot with staffing if we have enough [staff members] out [sick].”
The jail authority members agreed. “We support whatever you think is best,” Greene County Sheriff Steven Smith said.
Fluvanna County Sheriff Eric Hess said once Virginia gets past phase three of its three-phased approach to reopening, the procedures could likely be done away with then.
As for the idea that inmates have been released early due to the virus, Dyer said the Department of Corrections (DOC), which handles inmates under state custody, sent a list of seven names for possible early release from CVRJ due to COVID-19. The jail currently houses 95 DOC inmates. Of the seven, one had already been released for time served. Two were released on time served after being named to the list. Dyer said the two inmates had non-violent offenses and were part of the jail’s work release program, which is currently suspended due to the virus.
