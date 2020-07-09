JAUNT Inc. takes over Greene Transit on July 1

Greene County Transit is no more as of July 1 when Jaunt Inc. took over.
Jaunt provides transportation for the city of Charlottesville, as well as the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Louisa and Nelson.
Jaunt and the Greene County Board of Supervisors held public hearings in June with no one speaking for or against the transition at either meeting.
The Greene County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously for the transition.
Jaunt is now responsible for the service operations, human resource management, public outreach and engagement, grant management, asset management and financial responsibility for the transit operations in Greene.
“This transition of service represents an opportunity for Greene County to become part of a successful regional transit enterprise,” Jaunt said in a press release on July 1. “With over 44 years of intentional growth and service evolution, Jaunt brings tremendous resources and experience which will be instrumental in helping Greene County achieve a more regional approach to transit service.”
Jaunt CEO Brad Sheffield told residents in Greene he has no plans at this time for service changes. He said due to coronavirus, it will be later into the fall that Jaunt will look at the possibility of new service options and that will include input from the public.
“I’m thrilled with the opportunities this transition presents,” Sheffield said in a release. “With Greene County Transit’s strong identity, history and commitment to their community, I am confident that together we will do great things for our region.”
Greene County Transit began in 1976 and Jaunt in 1975.
“We’ve got a lot of lessons from Jaunt’s evolution that I think could benefit Greene,” Sheffield told the Board of Supervisors.
With a budget of $13 million, 125 staff members and 88 transit vehicles, Jaunt offers roughly 330,000 trips annually.
Sheffield said over the previous three years Jaunt increased wages roughly 30% for employees.
“One of the (approaches) we take is empowering our staff,” he said. “One of the big things that I looked at is what information does the staff need to make the best choices possible.”
Sheffield said the partnership will also offer a regional connectivity for Greene County residents, improve technology and find strategies to avoid higher costs in Greene County.
The Greene County Board of Supervisors will receive quarterly updates from Jaunt.
For more information about Jaunt, visit ridejaunt.org.
