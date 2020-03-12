Dustin Joseph Kramer, 26, of Ruckersville, pleaded guilty to three counts of computer solicitation of a minor and 12 counts of possession of child pornography in Greene County Circuit Court last Wednesday
With a maximum penalty of up to five years for the first instance and up to 10 years for each additional instance, the sentence for these crimes could add up to as much as 145 years in prison.
Kramer was initially arrested on April 29, 2019 and charged with three counts of solicitation of a minor over the age of 15 (with the defendant being more than seven years older than the victim) and five counts of possession of child pornography. A Greene County grand jury in October handed down 29 additional charges bringing the total counts against Kramer to 30 for possession of child porn and seven for solicitation.
Greene County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Win Consolvo said in court on March 4 that Kramer met the then 15-years-old victim when he was 24 years old. He followed her on Instagram and shortly thereafter began texting and communicating with her. By that fall he was providing her with alcohol and the two engaged in sexual activity.
In April 2019, Kramer messaged the victim asking for sex and for nude photographs, according to court testimony. On April 29, 2019, the sheriff searched his home and gained access to the defendant’s phone. In a hidden app they found the photographs in question, Consolvo told the court.
Kramer listened as the 15 charges were read and answered “guilty” to each in turn. Presiding Judge Hon. Claude Worrell Jr. found Kramer guilty. The remaining charges will be nolle prosequi (dismissed) and Kramer will appear for a sentencing hearing on May 5 at 11:15 a.m. Witnesses will be called and character reference letters will be read at that time.
Kramer, who was turned down when asking the judge’s permission to speak with his parents following the hearing, was remanded back to the Central Virginia Regional Jail where he has been held without bond since his arrest last spring.
