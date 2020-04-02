The Greene County Republican Committee (GCRC), which had to cancel its mass meeting in March, has a new leader. Steve Kruskamp, who is a member of the Greene County Planning Commission, said he’s “humbled” to be elected chairman of the GCRC.
“As chairman, I will represent the committee with the utmost transparency and boldness. Throughout the campaign process, I have been enlightened to so many new perspectives and excellent ideas that I plan to implement to help build a strong and enduring committee,” Kruskamp said. “The committee has so much to be proud of already, and I only hope to help us achieve even more. With new leadership and new members working along with past members, my hope is to breathe new life into old traditions.”
The mass meeting was scheduled for March 16, but due to COVID-19 and guidelines on size of gatherings the meeting had to be canceled. Kruskamp said at the meeting the committee would have also chosen delegates for the Republican Party of Virginia’s Quadrennial Convention in Richmond on May 1 and Republican Party of Virginia’s 2020 Fifth Congressional District Convention in Lynchburg on April 25. The May 1 convention has been postponed to an undetermined date at this time. At press time a decision about whether to postpone the convention to choose a 5th District candidate was not announced.
Kruskamp said that since they were not able to meet last month the executive committee for the GCRC will be decided at its next committee meeting, though a date for that is not yet set due to ban on gatherings of more than 10 in Virginia.
For more information about GCRC, visit the website: gcrcgop.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.