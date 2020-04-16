A federal judge approved a defense motion for continuance last week in the trial of the Greene County Commissioner of Revenue and his son. The case will now be heard in October instead of May. This is the third time the case has been rescheduled in federal court; it originally was slated to be heard in January.
Larry Vernon Snow and his son, Bryant Austin Snow, each are charged with one count of conspiracy and two counts of identity theft stemming from an incident in May 2018. Both men have pleaded not guilty.
Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, Senior Judge Norman K. Moon granted the motion to allow the defendants the ability to participate in the investigation and pretrial issues.
Erin Trodden, an assistant federal public defender and counsel for Bryant Austin Snow, filed the motion for continuance on March 27. In late February, Judge Moon granted Larry Snow’s request to substitute Charlottesville attorney Bonnie J. Lepold for Janice L. Redinger, his previous attorney.
The trial is scheduled to continue Oct. 19-22 in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Virginia, Charlottesville Division.
The first continuance was issued by Judge Moon in December after Trodden asked for the extra time to allow the younger Snow “a thorough investigation into his own defense and to determine whether any of the issues in the case are amenable to pretrial resolution.” Trodden also noted that discovery from the government yielded “thousands of pages of evidence.”
The Speedy Trial Act requires federal criminal trials to generally begin within 70 days from the filing date (and making public) of the information or indictment.
Trials prior to May 1 were put on hold through an order dated March 24 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.
Judge Moon’s April 8 order notes under the current conditions he finds “these circumstances would so deny the time necessary for effective preparation, accounting for due diligence, if the court does not grant a continuance.”
The federal indictments against the Snows were handed down on Oct. 23 in a sealed indictment that was unsealed on Nov. 7. According to the Oct. 23 indictments, the Snows conspired to access Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle records and get the personal information of two people in order to facilitate a drug trafficking crime.
The younger Snow is serving time at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange for a probation violation and one year of a 13-year sentence after pleading guilty to selling heroin; the other 12 years were suspended.
Larry Snow was re-elected as Greene’s Commissioner of Revenue in the Nov. 5 general election; he was the only one on the ballot. A challenger, Peggy Ganoe, withdrew from the race prior to Election Day. Snow received 4,263 votes, Ganoe received 1,351 votes, despite dropping her campaign, and there were 99 write-in votes. Snow was first elected to the position in 1987.
The indictments by Greene and Orange courts were suspended on Nov. 8 in favor of the federal charges.
