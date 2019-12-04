Lazy Day Café in Ruckersville fed the public for free for the third year in a row on Thanksgiving.
“The real reason I do it is because when we came up as kids, we weren’t the wealthiest people,” said James Nibbler, co-owner. “We had an organization that came by, they were called the Jaycees, and they bought us ham, turkeys and gifts. So as a child, that’s all I knew. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have Christmas. So I look for every opportunity that I can give something back. And that’s why we do this.”
Nibbler said he never has trouble finding volunteers to help him serve.
“I don’t ask; it’s just a gift given. We’re not co-workers; we’re family,” said Nibbler, holding back tears. “This is not your typical restaurant; we put God first and this is why we’re able to do what we do. It’s not because of me. It’s because of His grace and His mercy that we can share. I’m just, I’m just so excited to be here today.”
Nibbler accepted donations from the public for the dinner—which included ham, turkey and all the side dishes and desserts you’d expect—that they will use to sponsor five families for Christmas.
“This is the biggest year yet and next year I’d like to see it get bigger,” he said, adding he’d love to collaborate with other restaurants in the area to offer it on an even larger scale.
“I am so grateful,” Nibbler said. “It’s one day a year and we give back because the other 364 days, the community gives to us. Everybody should be blessed and this does it for me. When I look around and I see everybody, I’m excited that God blessed us and I’m at a loss for words—it’s just amazing.
Lazy Day Café is open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant is at 8625 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville.
