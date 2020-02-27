Twenty-one birthdays, 84 years. Mrs. Virginia Lamm celebrated her birthday on Sunday, Leap Day, at the home of her grandson, Tommy Lamm, at Quinque. All her living children were present for the cake-cutting ceremony following a delicious dinner. Homemade ice cream accompanied the cake. Her children shown here with Mrs. Lamm are: Mrs. Mary Dudding, Mrs. Randolph Critzer and George Tommy Lamm, all of Greene. Mrs. Lamm is a patient of Mountain View Nursing Home in Aroda. She enjoyed the Sunday outing with all her family and most of her grandchildren. Following the dinner, Mrs. Lamm was due to get her hair permanented at her daughter-in-law’s shop in Ruckersville.