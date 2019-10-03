Students at Nathanael Greene Elementary School and Primary School will be engaged in a year-long project called “let’s get cooking.” The program will bring students, teachers, school nutrition staff, families and local businesses together to use cooking as a way to introduce mathematics concepts and skills.
Twelve students from each grade level and their families will be selected to participate in cooking lessons taught by local chefs from different restaurants. The first “let’s get cooking” night was held on Wednesday, Sept. 25 for selected fifth graders and their families. Each family made a chicken reuben casserole and a baked apple dessert. Chef Shawn Hayes of Blue Ridge Café demonstrated ways to cook eggs. After the meal, each family was given the recipe and all ingredients necessary to replicate the meal at home.
In order to fund this six-part project, instructional coach Jen Myers and colleagues Martha Taylor and Linda Haselton received a grant from the Virginia Council of Teachers of Mathematics for almost $5,000. According to Myers, “let’s get cooking” engages and motivates students through hands-on learning experiences in mathematics that empower them for lifelong success.
“We believe that it is so important to provide our students with authentic, real-world experiences that give them the opportunity to work together and interact with folks in our community.”
