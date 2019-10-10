My name is Lila Edwards. Over the past week I learned about watersheds. This topic is full of information. For example, did you know that cigarette butts are the top polluter of water worldwide?
Well, I didn’t before Ms. DeNicola came to talk to us about watersheds. We went on a field trip this past week to the Rose River on Grave Mountain, which I found very interesting. At the field trip there were stations where we did all sorts of things to help us understand watersheds. All the stations were very cool, but my three personal favorites were when we looked at insects in the water, took all sorts of measurements and when we looked at how grass doesn’t let as much erosion get into the river when it rains than other ground types, such as hay and dirt. I found watersheds to be a very interesting topic and I enjoyed this experience.
Lila Edwards
***
I’m Sophie Mellott and I’d like to share my experience learning about how WMMS effects the Chesapeake Bay and ways to make sure the water that flows to the Chesapeake Bay is healthy and clean.
On my watershed field trip, there were five stations. My favorite one was with Richard Jacobs and Barry Johnston. We used nets to collect organisms. Then we examined the organisms to see how healthy the water was. Finally, we dumped the organisms back in the water.
I also learned that 5 million cigarette butts were found in one mile. Did you know that four cigarette butts can kill an average size fish? This means that if you throw your cigarette butts in the parking lot and they go in the storm drain, you could be killing a fish.
Pollution is not a good way to keep the Chesapeake Bay clean.
Sophie Mellott
***
Mrs. Orange’s science class has recently gone on a field trip to Graves Mountain. While we were there we tested water quality of the Rose River.
We got to see macroinvertebrates, taught by Richard Jacobs and Barry Johnston. We also got to measure ph, turbidity, phosphorus, dissolved oxygen and physical characteristics. We also had forestry and soil rotations.
Luckily, the river was healthy. Did you know that in a mile of a river one of our teachers found 5 million cigarette butts? And something else is that apple cores and orange peels can still be harmful even though they are natural and biodegradable. We need to clean up Charlottesville and central Virginia.
Mary Beth Garber
***
My class has just recently gone on a field trip to the Rose River. We were studying the river and watching it to see how it affects the Chesapeake Bay. Like the river, our schoolyard affects the Chesapeake Bay. Since my school is built on a hill, erosion can happen very easily. So that means that the sediment could get into a river. Then if it traveled all the way through the rivers, it could go into the bay.
The trip to the river had really good volunteers, but my favorite volunteer was the person who did the benthic macroinvertebrate. He was very informative and overall taught my group well. And that is why the macroinvertebrate station was my favorite.
Mizou Mazur
***
While learning about the Chesapeake Bay watershed I found out that cigars are the No. 1 pollution cause, and you can find 5 million cigarette butts within a mile and that needs to and soon. Our school, WMMS does not affect the Chesapeake Bay very much but we do have an impact. If you dropped a cigarette out of the window thinking it will just sit there on the side of the road, then you’re wrong. It will go into a nearby river and it may flow into another one before ending up in the James River and then into the Chesapeake Bay. We went on a field trip to Graves Mountain and learned about the Rose river. I really liked learning about the biological part of it because by what animals were alive we could see how the water is and if it’s polluted or not. Mr. Jacobs and Mr. Johnston helped us learn about that.
Ethan Baker
***
Hi! I hope you’re having a good day.
I learned during the field trip that our school is causing erosion and is polluting the Chesapeake Bay. We could stop this from happening but only if we stopped construction which would be a waste. I really liked Mr. Jeffries station during the field trip. It was cool seeing how clean the water can get if you have some grass. Also the biological station was fun. Seeing all the tiny benthic macroinvertebrates really shows the ecosystem that lives in the Rose river. Out of all the tiny animals, I think the hellgramite was the coolest. The animals were living fine and seeing them up close was fun. The river had little amounts of litter, but it wasn’t enough to damage the ecosystem. The pollution consists of glass, bandaids, and sediment. It was overall a fun field trip and I would like to look at different bodies of water again.
Ethan Morris
***
I learned that we impact the Chesapeake Bay because we are part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. While I was on the field trip Graves Mountain I learned what macroinvertebrates are. Also learned what types of bugs live at the bottom of the river and how they help you know if the river was healthy or not. We measured the river, learned about the trees around it and how they help prevent erosion and test the water with chemicals. My favorite part was the chemical station because we test for oxygen levels and the water turn pretty colors once we shook up the water and it mix with the tablets. This was a fun field trip.
Marley Van Doren
***
My favorite part of studying the watershed was the chemical monitoring because of how fun it was to test the chemicals reactions and see if the water is polluted. I also learned all the mud around the school is what is affecting the Chesapeake Bay. All the runoff and the construction is what thats how its affecting the bay. I really enjoyed all the stations on the field trip so I i can’t really choose my favorite, ice but I learned that grass keeps the water cleaner, or cleaner than hay or just mud. At the physical station I learned how fast it takes a slow and fast orange to go down the river and the temperature the water is and the length of the river. I learned lots of things from that trip.
Brooke Woodson
***
The chemicals station and the biology station was amazing. Those two stations were my most favorite stations out of the field trip. The pH in the water was very interesting and I’ve always loved marine biology so learning more of that was interesting too. I enjoyed getting to find actual marine animals in the water and getting a first hand experience of what might be the future, but with larger animals. The chemicals were interesting because we used actual methods of testing chemicals in water. I learned that the marine animals could tell you the amount of pollution in the water by seeing which species the animal was. I also learned that the chemicals in the water has to be neutral, otherwise the inbalande won’t be able to support life. So, thank you for your time and energy, and I wish you the best in your future.
Brayden Curran
***
I have learned this week that due to the fact that there is construction going on right now, we are affecting the Chesapeake Bay by having a lot of runoff and nonpoint pollution. Personally I enjoyed the physical testing with Mrs. Lawson since we got to see how fast the orange went down the river although it didn’t go down very fast. My favorite part was the time after lunch when we got to play in the river because I almost caught a minnow but it darted away. At one point, when I was in the deeper part, I almost fell because I lost my balance on a slippery rock but thankfully I regained my balance.
Elizabeth Waugh
***
I really enjoyed learning about the watershed and the insectes. Did you know that cigarette butts are the most pollution in 2019? There were 5 million cigarette butts found in just one mile. Did you also know that four cigarette butts can kill an average sized fish? I really enjoyed the field trip because it was very hands-on. My favorite was the soil station. I learned that if it rains in grass that water will stay clear and if it is in straw. it will turn yellow, and if water ran through compact mud, then the water will be brown. Throughout the field trip the volunteers were very helpful. I had a great time learning about the watershed and the insects living in the rivers.
Catelyn
***
I learned that our schoolyard is affecting the Chesapeake Bay watershed from the construction going on. Where there was once grass in some areas there’s just soil now and since we’ve gotten so much rain in the past month, we’ve had a lot of erosion of the soil and now the Stanardsville Run’s waters are murky and full of sediment from all the construction.
On the field trip my science class went on on Tuesday, September 17 we had a station for testing the water for Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and some other things. The volunteer’s were so nice; Courtney Pooton and Ellen Early. This was my favorite station out of the 5 stations we had. I enjoyed tasting the water for Nitrogen and seeing if the water was polluted or not and well it’s not polluted, just so you know.
Alyssa Long
