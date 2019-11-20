Voter turnout for local elections in Greene County continued its uptick voting with last week’s election, which had 49% of all of the 13,439 registered voters participating, said Greene County Registrar Jennifer Lewis-Fowler.
“It was a very busy day,” Lewis-Fowler said. “The electoral board was extremely pleased with the voter turnout.”
In 2017, participation was 48% and in 2015 44.22% of registered voters cast ballots.
Next year, voters will head to the polls to choose the president of the United States. In 2016, roughly 70% of county voters came out.
The last day to register to vote in the presidential primary is Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. The presidential primary is on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Those youths who will be 18 by Election Day 2020 may register to vote now and can vote in the primary in March. Absentee ballots are already being requested for the primary.
