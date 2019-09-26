The latest campaign finance reports for local elections in Greene County show eight independent candidates are outraising five Republican competitors by several thousand dollars. Nine local candidates are exempt from filing campaign disclosure reports, and there are no Democratic nominees.
Finance reports, obtained by the Greene County Record through an open records request, for July 1 through Aug. 31 were due to the Virginia Department of Elections on Sept. 16. There are two more reporting periods before Election Day on Nov. 5. Virginia law states that any candidate that will not solicit or accept any contribution from another, will not contribute to their own campaign more than $1,000 and will not spend more than $1,000 in the course of the campaign may be exempt.
Commonwealth’s attorney
Independent challenger for Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin Consolvo outraised incumbent Republican Matthew Hardin by almost $1,000 this period.
Consolvo took in $4,750 in new monetary donations, a majority of which came from attorneys outside of Greene County. At this point in the election cycle, Consolvo ends with more than $7,000 on hand. Hardin reported $3,750 in monetary donations this cycle, including $1,000 from the Republican committee and the remaining amount from attorneys. He ended with more than $3,000 on hand.
Sheriff
Bucking the trend, Republican nominee for sheriff Spurgeon “Billy” Wade III raised more than four times as much as Smith this cycle, reporting almost $2,000 in monetary donations. As of Aug. 31, he had $716 on hand.
Incumbent independent candidate Steve Smith, who is seeking his third term, took in $420 in monetary donations this period. Smith ends with $442.73 on hand.
Independent challenger Kenneth Collier Sr. is exempt from financial reporting.
Clerk of Circuit Court
Republican nominee for circuit court clerk Piper Doeppe took in just $250 this cycle from an attorney. She ends with $307 on hand.
Independent candidate Steve Keene took in no monetary donations this period, but reported more than $2,500 of in-kind donations, including shirts and website services. He has almost $200 remaining on hand from this election cycle. Similarly, independent Susan Birckhead took in no monetary donations, but $350 of in-kind donations of cards and signs.
Independent Amber Knight donated almost $1,000 to her own campaign and took in no other monetary donations. She ends this cycle with $343 on hand.
Board of supervisors
Republican nominee for the Monroe district board of supervisors’ seat, Steve Bowman, took in no monetary donations this period. He ends the period with $111 on hand. David Cox, the incumbent Monroe supervisor, is exempt from financial reporting.
Tom Flynn, an independent candidate for the Ruckersville district board of supervisors’ seat, took in $466 in monetary donations—including $166 of his own contribution. Flynn also paid a $100 late filing penalty to the county in July, ending the period with $284 on hand. Independent challenger Davis Lamb is exempt from financial reporting.
Incumbent independent Dale Herring boasted $700 in monetary donations between July 1 and Aug. 31. He ended the period with $685 on hand. Herring’s challenger, Republican nominee James Murphy, took in more than $1,000 in monetary donations. He ended with $920 on hand.
School board
Jason Tooley, running for the at-large school board seat, took in no monetary donations. He received one in-kind donation of almost $500 for campaign signs. He ends this cycle with $483 on hand. Incumbent for the at-large seat, Harry Daniel, is exempt from financial reporting.
Todd Sansom and Sharon Mack, running uncontested for the Monroe and Ruckersville school board seats respectively, also are exempt from financial reporting.
Treasurer and Commissioner of the Revenue
Uncontested candidate for treasurer Stephanie Deal is exempt from financial reporting. The two names that will be on the ballot for commissioner of the revenue, incumbent Larry Snow and independent Peggy Ganoe, are both exempt from financial reporting.
58th and 24th district
Incumbent for the 58th District Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, reported $89,487 in new donations and ended the period with $369,759 in cash on hand. His opponent, Democrat and retired dentist Elizabeth Alcorn, reported $25,995 in donations and ended the period with $13,270 cash on hand. Bell’s largest contributors this period include $35,000 from the president of Cumberland Development Company, $5,000 from a retiree in Somerset and $2,500 donations from both Virginia Dental Political Action Committee and Virginia Beer Wholesalers Association PAC.
The 58th District encompasses Greene County, as well as parts of Albemarle, Fluvanna and Rockingham counties.
Emmett Hanger, the incumbent Republican for the 24th District Virginia senate race, largely outraised his opponent, Democrat Annette Hyde, in new donations this period. Hanger reported more than $40,000 in new donations and ended with $60,909 cash on hand. Some of his largest contributors included the Virginia Health Care Association, the CEO of Fortis Solutions Group, Altria Client Services and the Virginia Dental PAC. This period, Hanger received no donations less than $250.
Hyde took in more than $10,000 in new donations this period, ending with $11,852 cash on hand. In contrast, most of Hyde’s new donations are amounts ranging from $5 to $500. Her largest contribution came from a Democratic PAC, “Win Virginia LLC,” totaling $3,300.
The 24th District covers the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, as well as Augusta, Greene, Madison and parts of Rockingham and Culpeper counties.
