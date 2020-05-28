Eric James Jones, 52, who pleaded guilty to three charges in relation to child pornography on Feb. 3, will serve 10 more months before being let out on probation, Greene County Circuit Court Judge Claude Worrell ruled May 19.
Originally charged with 12 counts of solicitation of a minor, possession and distribution of child pornography, Jones pleaded guilty to one count of each type with the rest noelle prosequi, or dropped by prosecutors. Jones will get credit for time served.
The results of detailed psychological testing performed by Dr. Ilona Gravers, licensed clinical psychologist and certified sex offender treatment provider, were reviewed prior to the sentencing and supplemented by additional testing by Dr. Dennis Carpenter provided by the defense. Both doctors agreed that Jones did not show signs of personality or paraphilic disorders and had low commonality with common sex offender characteristics, with a comparatively low risk of recidivism.
While the prosecution and defense attorneys disagreed on the severity of the punishment necessary, the judge noted that it was lucky in this case that the “victim” was in fact an undercover officer and that no child was actually harmed in this case.
For possession of child pornography, Jones was given a sentence of 5 years, 4.5 of which was suspended. For distribution/reproduction, a penalty of 15 years, 14 years and 3 months of which was suspended. Solicitation of a minor carries a sentence of 10 years, 9.5 of which was suspended.
Jones, who has already served 11 months in Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County, will serve approximately 10 more months before beginning his five years of supervised probation and 35 more years of good behavior. During this time, Jones is prohibited from accessing the internet or pornography of any kind and will be required to complete substance abuse and psychological and health evaluations and to follow any recommended treatment plans by those providers. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and any further incidents will be directly reported to his probation officer.
After the sentencing, Jones was remanded back into custody of the sheriff.
