Maybelle’s, the new country market and gas station coming to Dyke, announced this week that it’ll be offering BP fuel at its business.
“We’re going to be a BP gas station; that’s confirmed,” said Todd Sansom, co-owner of the property with his wife, Katie.
“We’re still so excited about this,” she said.
Maybelle’s will replace the existing 1930s-era Dyke Store at the corner of Bacon Hollow and Dyke roads. The name comes from their young golden retriever.
“There are a lot of brands of gas stations, but to pull one off in Dyke, Virginia was a bit of a challenge,” Todd Sansom said. “These days they gravitate toward largervolume opportunities and we’re an unknown. They received it better than we could have imagined. To bring branded gasoline to that part of the county where there’s never been, I think that’s very exciting.”
Additionally, the couple has submitted the site plan to the county for review, as well. They both agreed they’re using local providers as much as possible, including Dyke Builders for construction and hope to partner with local food and winery selections to sell at the shop.
“Architect Barry Moss, who also owns Moss Vineyards in Nortonsville, has done all of our designs,” Todd Sansom said. “He’s awesome and he lives right around the corner so he really cares about what it’s going to be.”
He added that the announcement about the fuel provider firms up the timeline—with a hope for a soft opening in late winter. Tiger Fuels helped facilitate the connection, and Todd Sansom noted “we couldn’t have done it without them.”
“We want to make this a community thing and I think we’ve made that obvious. It’s more than just a business venture for us,” he said.
The duo is hoping to do more than just create a market and gas station, but rather a gathering place for locals and a destination for travelers.
“I really hope people come to hang out, drink coffee and enjoy it,” she said. “I think I’m most looking forward to seeing the vision realized. I just can’t wait to see it.”
The couple also purchased the lot across Bacon Hollow Road and the Roach River that is also zoned commercial. They’re hoping to have a pavilion or other gathering place but that’s still in the planning phases. Maybelle’s is their priority.
Maybelle’s will have both on and off-road BP diesel for trucks and farm equipment. The gas pumps will be relocated to in front of the building instead of the rear as they are now. The site allows for big vehicles to come in and loop around the back of the store to fill up safely. There will be a grand porch with seating and there is room for the Dyke Post Office to remain in the new structure.
Todd Sansom grew up on a farm in the Haneytown area of Stanardsville, graduating from William Monroe High School before heading to Tennessee for college and the music business in Nashville. He moved his family back to his childhood home about four years ago and operates an Angus cattle farm on his property, as well as two others in Madison County.
Maybelle’s has a Facebook page @ Maybellesdykeva where the business owners provide updates on the progress of the new store.
“Unexpected things can happen, of course, but we’re expected to be open late February so we have a lot of work to do,” he said. “Everything is ready to go when the word comes down. It’ll happen fast.”