Dustin Kramer

Dustin Kramer

 Courtesy Photo

A Greene County grand jury returned 29 additional indictments for a Greene County man charged with child pornography related offenses last month.

Dustin Joseph Kramer, 25, of Ruckersville now faces a total of 30 counts of possession of child pornography and seven counts of computer solicitation of a minor over the age of 15.

Kramer’s next court appearance is Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. in Greene County Circuit Court.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments