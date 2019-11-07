A Greene County grand jury returned 29 additional indictments for a Greene County man charged with child pornography related offenses last month.
Dustin Joseph Kramer, 25, of Ruckersville now faces a total of 30 counts of possession of child pornography and seven counts of computer solicitation of a minor over the age of 15.
Kramer’s next court appearance is Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. in Greene County Circuit Court.
