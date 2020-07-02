The Greene County Visitor Center was home to all things plant-lovers last Friday as Bartlett Tree Service worked on the sugar maples outside the building at 9157 Seminole Trail.
“It was originally supposed to be an Arbor Day event. And then of course, Arbor Day being at the middle of April was not very good time to have any event,” said James Walker of Bartlett Tree Service. “We’re donating our time today to take care of the pruning of these four nice sugar maples.”
Walker said the branches had not been pruned in a long time, making them more prone to falling off. On the tree closest the building a Bartlett employee rode up in the bucket truck to tie a cable from one leader to another to help the tree move as one unit.
“It will help transfer all the energy down to the root as opposed to having those leaders twisting in a storm,” Walker said.
Representatives from Rapidan River Master Gardeners, Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards, Spotswood Trail Garden Club and Blue Ridge PRISM were on hand to offer advice, as well.
