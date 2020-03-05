The Greene County Technical Education Center is making it easier for students to choose a career path with its new hot-off-the-press course guides.
The guide, which is divided into 15 career “pathways”, shows the course progression for each path, along with potential careers that would utilize the training in that pathway. Each occupation notes a median wage expectation along with what additional education or certifications might be necessary. The course descriptions follow on the next page along with a listing of the most popular available credentials (certification exams) offered at the Tech Center for that track.
The Tech Center is two miles from William Monroe High School on U.S. Route 33 and houses the majority of the career and technical education (CTE) courses. Roughly one-third of all the high school students take classes at the Tech Center with many taking more than one per year. Students take a bus back and forth from the high school to attend courses offered at the Tech Center during the school day or bring their own vehicles in order to participate in internships or apprenticeship opportunities.
“The programs that we have here require specialized equipment and spaces that are not available at the high school,” said Tech Center Principal Dr. Michael Ormsmith. “We are teaching students the skills they need to have jobs, most of them right out of high school. And of course every pathway that we have here would lead to post-secondary education … or trade schools.”
Ormsmith, who is in his second year as principal at the Tech Center and served as a CTE administrator in Staunton prior to his appointment, had a personal hand in the redesign of the course guide this year.
“It’s not new,” he said. “It’s just presented in a format that makes a little more sense. All of the information in this book came from our program of studies. So what I did is I looked at all of the courses that we have and kind of lined them up for the students so they can see in a quick one second where would this take me if I wanted to pursue this particular pathway.”
In the past, discussions of career pathways were more of a one-on-one conversation between students and their teachers or counselors, according to Ormsmith. Now the information is more widely available, and is also being used to share information with future high schoolers.
The new course guide was given to eighth-grade students as part of an electives tour last week that encompassed both those courses offered at the high school and the Tech Center. Students had the opportunity to explore several courses in each location that interested them and were given the guides to take home prior to signing up for next year’s courses at the high school.
Ormsmith said it can be very challenging sometimes to get high school students to really think about the future, but said he hopes by showing students that the future can be fun through their CTE courses they will be inspired to work harder toward their future careers.
For each pathway, students have the opportunity to achieve credentials in their subject area that can help them land a job after graduation or get into a post-secondary school program of their choice.
“Virginia has done a really good job of collecting all of the credentials out there and getting them approved,” Ormsmith said. “So, for most program areas you have anywhere from five to 20 different credentials you can choose from. For us the key is finding the credential that matches how and what we teach in each class. And again these are all industry based, so when we invest the time to teach the student the skills they need for that test, when they pass the businesses go ‘yep, I know that person has got the skills that we need’.”
For any senior who takes two or more classes in a sequence, their hard work is honored at an end-of-year banquet hosted by the Tech Center.
“We send out invitations to all the seniors who meet those qualifications, we invite their families, we’ll be inviting some of the business partners … we have some food, recognize each of the program areas, all the teachers get up and talk about their students and they come get their certificates. It’s a really great evening,” Ormsmith said.
In addition to helping students earn their credentials, the Tech Center works to help students find jobs after graduation.
“Every single pathway ends with either an apprenticeship or what we call BOLT [Building Occupational Latitude Training] which is an internship, so what we’re looking for are community businesses that are interested in hosting our students,” Ormsmith said. “All of our students need to have some sort of work-based learning experience, and while tours and guest speakers are terrific, the immersion into the experience is really more beneficial, so as we grow our programs here we want to be able to have the support structure out in the community to get the students to a business where they can do their internship or apprenticeship.”
One example of a student internship through the Tech Center would be a Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (HVAC) student working with local company Mack Morris Heating & Air Conditioning in Charlottesville.
“A student in the HVAC program … will just be on a truck with the team and whatever jobs they have to do that day, the student will be there,” Ormsmith said. “That student would be helping all day long, and that is [paired] with education from the teacher throughout the year as well, so they would maintain contact and make sure the student is learning the skills that the business wants.”
Last year the Tech Center held a signing day for four students who were hired by various HVAC companies at the end of the school year.
“The businesses came out here and were talking to students without having to travel, and I know two of them for sure did a one- or two-day ride-along before the accepted the job as an opportunity to really see what it’s like,” he said. “We want to provide that experience, so we’re willing to be flexible and creative.”
The building trades course spends each two-year span working on building a fully functional house, which is then auctioned off upon completion. The last house built by students was purchased by Habitat for Humanity for Greene County and a family has moved into it on land across from the American Legion building in Stanardsville. This year’s house is expected to be complete by April or May, according to Ormsmith.
The programs at the center include: HVAC, where students learn to assemble and disassemble heating and cooling units; iTEC, where they practice software programming and digital media; culinary arts, where the students run a café and fill orders throughout the building in addition to learning other kitchen skills; cosmetology and barbering, where local residents can get free haircuts and other services to allow students the practice; nursing, which covers basics using mannequins in hospital beds followed by clinical experience at Grace Rehab in Stanardsville; automotive technology, where donated cars or those of school employees are worked on or have faults set up by a teacher for students to diagnose and correct; building trades, which includes carpentry as well as electrical work; and other pathways include teacher education, marketing, information technology, business, architecture, and agriculture, some of which are offered within the high school depending on space availability.
