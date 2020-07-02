A federal grand jury handed down a new indictment June 24 for the Greene County Commissioner of Revenue and his son, which includes additional counts for each.
Larry Vernon Snow is now facing four counts: one count of conspiracy to commit identity theft; two counts of unlawful transfer, possession and use of means of identification; and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. Bonnie Lepold, Larry Snow’s attorney, had requested a bill of particulars April 10, arguing that the original indictment was not sufficiently specific to prepare a proper defense.
His son, Bryant Austin Snow, is charged with the same four charges, as well as one count of distribution of a controlled substance. He is represented by federal public defender Erin Margaret Trodden.
In the 15-page superseding indictment, U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen lays out the alleged conspiracy leading back to April 2018 when Cullen says the Snows “conspired to retaliate against and tamper with Person A, a witness and informant who had participated in controlled purchases of heroin and methamphetamine for both federal and state law enforcement.”
The witness’ name is being withheld in a sealed indictment and is identified as Person A throughout the public indictment.
At that time Bryant Snow was facing two counts of distribution of a controlled substance in Greene County Circuit Court. He pleaded guilty on April 20 to methamphetamine distribution in a plea deal. He is serving time at Central Virginia Regional Jail (CVRJ) in Orange County for a probation violation and one year of a 13-year sentence after pleading guilty to the distribution charge; the other 12 years were suspended.
The indictment further alleges that Larry Snow used his access as an elected official to a Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles system to “obtain the names and other means of identification of Person A and Person A’s mother and Larry mailed DMV printouts with those means of identification to Bryant at (CVRJ).”
Cullen alleges in the indictment that during a phone call between the Snows on or about April 18, 2018, the Snows discussed “retaliation against Person A for acting as a confidential informant.”
“(Person A’s) gonna get his, I promise you that,” Larry Snow allegedly said in the recorded jail conversation.
On that phone call, Bryant Snow asked for five copies of the DMV printouts, the indictment said, which Larry Snow allegedly mailed April 27, 2018 to his son in jail.
The Snows were originally charged in federal court in October 2019, with one count of conspiracy and two counts of identity theft each. Both pleaded not guilty in late 2019. Senior U.S. Judge Norman K. Moon granted the first continuance in December after Trodden asked for extra time to allow the younger Snow time to prepare a proper defense. With the closure of courts due to COVID-19, the case has been moved to Oct. 19-22 in U.S. District Court of the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.