Greene County’s new presiding circuit court judge accepted a plea deal for one of the four people charged in connection to an abduction case in Greene County last June, just two weeks after a retired judge rejected the deal.
Judge Claude Worrell accepted the plea deal for Karlee Lynn Samuels, 29, of Stanardsville. Samuels originally faced two counts of abduction by force, two counts of object sexual penetration and one charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She pleaded guilty to one count of abduction and all other charges were dropped, per the agreement. Samuels received an active sentence of eight months.
Retired Judge Humes Franklin, Jr. previously rejected the plea deal on July 2, stating that he was “not comfortable” accepting it.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Morgane Zander said the three victims in the June 2018 incident were “threatened and feared for their lives.” However, the victims in the case have become uncooperative, two who the commonwealth cannot reach now, which warranted the plea deal in the case.
Samuels is also facing two additional drug charges from an unrelated incident. She is scheduled for trial on Sept. 23 in Greene County Circuit Court on those charges.
The three others charged in connection to the case all took plea deals earlier this year.
Casey Nicole Rutherford, 27, of Stanardsville, was charged with two counts of abduction by force and one count of malicious wounding by mob. She pleaded guilty to an amended felony drug possession charge on Feb. 26 and, per her plea agreement, received five years’ incarceration, with all five years suspended.
Kenny Mccullagh Jr., 31, of Barboursville, pleaded guilty on April 26 to two amended misdemeanor charges of assault and battery and petit larceny. He originally faced charges for abduction by force, drug possession, malicious wounding by mob and robbery. With credit for time served, Mccullagh had fully satisfied his sentence prior to the agreement.
Davontae Marquis Smith, 26, of Manassas, faced charges of abduction by force, robbery, malicious wounding by mob and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Smith also faced a misdemeanor parole violation and two felony failure to appear charges. He pleaded guilty to amended assault and battery and petit larceny charges. Smith was sentenced to nearly 11 months.