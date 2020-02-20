Nathanael Greene Elementary School hosted its third annual ‘STREAM Night’ (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and Math) on Feb. 13. The event, which invites parents to join their students for fun science-themed activities, had a space theme this year in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Activities included a moon landing storybook reading, making “moon dust” out of baking soda and hair conditioner, using math tangram shapes to build a rocket ship, learning to use virtual reality goggles to walk on the moon, calculating weight in different gravity environments, making edible “moon craters” out of rice cakes and peanut butter, practicing the phases of the moon with moon pops and Oreo cookies, space art and more. Teachers were on hand to lead activities and provide materials, along with the middle school’s Learning Innovation Team, who earned volunteer hours by leading two of the activities for the younger students. Parents, students and siblings from NGES and Nathanael Greene Primary School completed scavenger hunts for moon landing facts throughout the school for a chance at a prize drawing, and went home with their bags of moon dust, handmade moon landers and free snacks.
Parents and students learn about space at annual STREAM Night
