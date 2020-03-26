The Greene County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval last Wednesday of a special use permit (SUP) for tourist lodging in a detached bedroom, or treehouse.
Though tourist lodging is a by-right use for agriculture (A-1) zoning, a SUP was necessary because the treehouse is an outdoor bedroom off the main dwelling.
“Tourist lodging is allowed by right in A-1 as long as it’s in the primary structure and it’s five rooms or less,” said Jim Frydl, Greene County Planning director and zoning administrator.
The property owner, David Vanderveer, also owns contiguous property on all four sides of this property in Riverdale Subdivision.
“No neighbors can see the treehouse from their properties,” he said.
The treehouse is a bedroom that is detached from the primary structure, Vanderveer said.
“It was approved as an extended bedroom and as a residence it was fine,” he said. “The ordinance for tourist lodging says it has to be the same structure” or apply for a SUP.
Frydl said the proposed use does not increase the current number of bedrooms that what was approved. The structure has been up for a number of years, Vanderveer said.
Two residents spoke against the SUP.
“This is a neighborhood,” said Mary Keys of Stanardsville. “I don’t see why you can just buy a bunch of lots and plop a business in there. The roads are not built to sustain any kind of traffic really, even the traffic within our own subdivision.”
Paul Evans, who lives across from a different structure on one of Vanderveer’s properties, said he is concerned.
“I don’t know who should be blamed for some of the proceedings that have gone on there as far as construction goes. Some of those structures are super dangerous … I don’t know how he got a permit passed on some of those structures,” Evans said. I’ve been doing construction for 40 years and not ever have I been in a county where he’s been able to do what he’s done.”
Three others spoke in favor of Vanderveer, a letter from someone was given to the commission from someone unable to attend and one email was included in the packet in favor of the project from someone unable to attend.
“I’m a neighbor on Spring Branch Trail and I’m grateful for everything he’s doing there,” said Kim Johnson.
Planning Commission Chair Jay Willer told the audience after the public hearing that the commission can only base the decision about the SUP based on the structure in front of them.
Evans responded, “So, our comments will not be considered?”
“I have indeed,” Willer said. “Your comments are part of the record.”
Commissioner Steve Kruskamp said the decision was “fairly cut and dry.”
“I just want to make a statement,” he said. “Do understand that our recommendation goes to the Board of Supervisors. The Board of Supervisors, in my experience, can certainly make a decision based on a little bit more information than we can. ”
