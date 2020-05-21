The last day of instruction for Greene County Public Schools is Friday, May 22, but planning for next year is under way, said Assistant Supervisor Bryan Huber.
Grade levels have been tracking which families are engaged in the distance learning units, both electronically and in paper format.
“One of the things that I am really happy with is certainly our continuity of learning trackers,” Huber told the Greene County School Board on May 13. “We are doing a really, really good job, from my perspective. You can recall from last month’s meeting, we talked about the importance of having that as we prepare for the future, to try and fill in the gaps that we know are going to exist for certainly all of our students, but for some of our students at a greater extent.”
This information will help school administrators and instructional coaches better prepare for the next school year.
“One thing I want to acknowledge is continuation of learning and online learning are two different things and we certainly realize that,” Huber said. “And we make sure that our folks and our staff realizes that, as well.”
Huber said efforts are being made throughout the division by the teachers and other leaders to focus on the social and emotional needs of the students.
“So, while there have been academic activities and some learning occurring, certainly, really there’s also been a strong focus to make sure that we’re checking in with kids and checking in with families, which is important to me,” he said. “In addition to teachers working on things, we have school counselors reaching out to students who need additional support; our special education case managers are doing a phenomenal job of checking in with their students and supporting the academic activities that the general education teachers are providing.”
Huber said this summer is not a normal situation, where youths from the elementary schools get to visit the middle school or those entering kindergarten can tour the building.
“One of the biggest obstacles for us, certainly, in the planning phase is we do not know what the upcoming school year will look like,” Huber said. “And we don’t know when that will become clearer. From the division level we have an instructional task force and instructional team that are really trying to plan for multiple scenarios.”
Those scenarios could include all-day in person learning per usual or all-day virtual learning or blended models where students come every other day or something else.
“We want to take the time that we have with our teachers and staff at the end of the school year to focus on professional development and professional learning, because teaching virtually or teaching a blended model requires a complete shift in thinking and a complete shift in skill set,” Huber said.
He added that throughout the summer, the school division will work on adjusting the pacing guides and curriculum guides to help identify gaps in learning from the end of this year to the beginning of the fall.
“So, what are your thoughts on accounting for the fact that there are a large number of students who have not been participating in the continuity of learning?” School Board Chair Sharon Mack asked. “How do we account for that? When revising the pacing guides, how do you account for the variability, I guess, in participation this time of year?”
Huber said even if students had participated 100% they would not have received the education they normally would if they were going to school every day. However, he said it’s important not to just take everything from the fourth quarter and dump it into the first quarter in the fall.
“That’s not realistic, but we’re really looking at what were the essential knowledge components,” Huber said. “Also that’s where the assessment comes in. I’m not saying the first day students come back from summer we want to test them, but what I am saying is we need to combine the data that we had when they left and the data we’re collecting when they come back to see and really identify the true impact.”
Huber also said that when the dust settles after Friday the division will take a good look at what went well and what didn’t go well during this fourth quarter.
“We’re not pretending that everything that we put in place was perfect. We know that and we understand that,” he said. “We felt like we put the best plan in place at the time given the information that we had. But we want to get some feedback. We want to hear from teachers, from our kids and parents how things could have been done better so that as we plan for the fall, even though it will look completely different than continuity of learning, there are still some components that will be present and we want to know how we can improve.”
GCPS Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh told the board that the division continues to receive guidance from the Virginia Department of Education regarding changes, but that it’s preparing for multiple scenarios—both instructionally and operationally.
“We are told that we will receive some very clear guidance within the next month on what it will look like for us to open—whatever that means at that point,” Whitmarsh said.
Kindergarten registration is available on the division website www.greenecountyschools.com for children who will be 5 years old by Sept. 30.
