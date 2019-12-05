The Greene County Planning Commission learned about the progress of the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for fiscal year 2021 during a public work session at its regular Nov. 20 meeting.
Jim Frydl, director of planning and zoning administrator, said surveys were sent to the departments to help figure out what is needed.
“We should receive some recommendations, including some detailed numbers regarding space utilization and facilities needs from our consultants that we’ve been working with,” Frydl said. “It will give us a lot more detail in regards to the space needs requests that we get from departments. You may be an expert at social services, but that doesn’t make you an expert at how to add 50% more space to your building.”
Frydl said the planning commission’s CIP will help to create a capital improvement budget and plan for the future.
“Typically, it’s updated annually to reflect shifts in priorities and resources and also identify things that may have been completed. And additionally, it’s important that it’s consistent to the comprehensive plan,” Frydl said. “You can’t achieve your goals unless you plan and execute that plan.”
Frydl said there were three forms for departments to fill out: one for items that are greater than $20,000; another for needed equipment; and the third for security enhancements.
The goal is for the planning commission to work on the CIP at the December meeting and bring it to the Board of Supervisors in January when it begins its budget planning.
“The timing of getting this done has always been a question so that it becomes useful in the budgeting process,” said Planning Commission Chair Jay Willer.
Virginia code says a locality’s planning commission plays a role in developing a CIP for a locality.
“What happens when this form is sent, but it’s not completed?” asked Steve Kruskamp, planning commissioner.
Frydl said the county administrator would be involved in the process.
“If you want to be part of a long-term financial plan, you need to submit something,” Frydl said.
“I think it was to Mr. Kruskamp’s point, we don’t want to miss the needed something in the pipeline just because the person who was responsible for filling out the form didn’t,” Willer said. “We don’t want to just toss it out, say, it’s your problem not ours.”
Frydl agreed.
“It is a cooperative effort,” he said. “Keep in mind this is the raw data to inform the capital improvement budget and decisions may require additional information. When it comes to deciding on the budget, the supervisors will go through the justification information.”
