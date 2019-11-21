When the weather gets cold and the holidays approach, it seems the problem of hunger comes to the forefront. But hunger knows no season but one—now.
Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church has recognized the need to have more ways to get food to the hungry in Greene County. They also realized that many with limited means were not getting access to fresh produce. For many years, the church has fulfilled this need by filling neighbors’ cupboards with their Produce Pickup Program.
On the third Wednesday of each month, those in need can come to the church between 10:30 a.m. and noon to pickup food, including fresh items such as fruits and vegetables. A variety of canned and dry goods are also available and with the addition of freezers, the church now has frozen foods.
Working with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, the church is able to offer Senior Boxes. These boxes hold staples like canned meat, peanut butter, dried grains and cereal, shelf stable or dry milk, juices and cans of fruits and vegetables. USDA cheese also comes with the box. With this box of supplies, seniors in Greene can make many meals during the month. By adding fresh produce and the dried and canned foods, the program can help a senior maintain a healthy, nutritious diet.
The church recognized the fact that many people in need are working and might not be able to come during the week. The program now offers an extra day. On the first Saturday of the month, Produce Pickup is open from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The same services are available each of the two days and the church encourages residents to come get food.
“We were able to get two new volunteers who took over the Saturday opening,” said Becky Soper of Produce Pickup.
She said volunteers are always needed with food distribution those days, as well.
“People who utilize our food distribution can also get food from Feeding Greene two times during the month,” Soper said. “It is all done to help those in Greene who don’t have enough food.”
Feeding Greene, the county’s food bank, is located next to Domino’s in Stanardsville and is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
If you live in Greene and don’t have enough food, Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church, at 6566 Spring Hill Road in Ruckersville, wants to help fill your plate.
