During any given class period, William Monroe High School students can be found working on school projects, designing webpages, filming videos and even creating their own music with the help of the technology in Jess Stafford’s broadcast studio and digital media lab. The school’s new multimedia spaces were designed this year as part of the $28 million overhaul to the middle and high schools completed in early fall.
The space, which features Macintosh computers as well as brand-new desks, chairs, sound equipment, cameras and video mixing equipment, is fully surrounded by writeable walls on which students brainstorm new project ideas.
According to Stafford, the recording studio was designed to help with news broadcasting and print media: “Ms. (Katie) Brunelle [WMHS Principal] and I sat down and talked about this space and what it would be and how it would be accessible to students … we also thought about podcasting, sound production and music production.”
Eleventh-grader Lucas Duddley stopped by one day and said he had heard there was a recording studio.
“At the time, the room was being used mostly for video production because that’s kind of my passion,” Stafford said. “And he says you know this room would work really well … have you ever thought about music production?”
Between Stafford and Duddley, and in conjunction with middle school music teacher Matthew Gozzard, the group developed a list of needed supplies.
“Once the material and equipment came in, Lucas came and helped me set up to figure out how this is going to work, and figure out what software we would need and off to the races he went,” Stafford said.
“I kind of just gave him full reign to explore and build his passion, and the things that he’s created are incredible—they’re mind-blowing—he is incredibly talented. Once he started doing that … the sound system in there is pretty darn good, so he was in here during lunch one day just blasting out what he had made and next thing you know, here comes this horde of kids piling in to the room to see what’s going on in here. It was a pretty cool moment.”
Soon, other students were asking to use the equipment and some went on to create independent studies, earning course credit for making music.
Duddley has become an inspiration for other students interested in music production.
“Lucas gets to kind of mentor younger people coming through who want to do this, too, but don’t necessarily have the software down as well as he does,” she said. “He’s always the first to be like, here, let me show you. And they look up to him because he’s so talented.”
Last week Duddley was in the recording studio working on a new composition.
“I play a variety of different instruments,” he said. “I started out on piano, and then got a little bit more into drums and guitar. I love all genres, so all instruments deserve the same amount of care.”
His current composition was what Duddley described as “some kind of synth … pop, you could say. But my main genre is focused around hip-hop and R&B.”
Duddley started recording music in eighth grade when a friend of his gifted him with the software he is still using.
“I kind of taught myself everything I know; pushed out of the nest with new software, I started fiddling around with it and here I am, three years later.”
He said he hopes to someday make a career as a producer or musical artist, and is extremely grateful for the availability of technology in school to help him pursue his passion.
“I do plan on going to college for music production and maybe songwriting—it’s a good outlet, music. It can go anywhere, there’s so many different genres, so many different people and there’s always room to expand and explore, so I love that about it. It’s why it’s one of my things I’m going to stick with.”
Duddley also sang in choir for six years, and enjoys exploring new instrumentation.
“I grew up around music. I like it because I’m in every genre. I like not being stuck to just one simple thing. I’ll go out one day and go sing some opera. Another day, I don’t know, I’ll just sit down and play a banjo. Whenever I have free time I usually just put whatever I have towards music.”
Stafford said the students do a great job of promoting their own creations.
“They have avenues; they put it on their social media. Lucas is creating a website, so he’s going to have his stuff on his website. He eventually wants to sell it, for a career he wants to create beats, so it’s pretty cool to watch. They all get incredibly excited when they’ve created something they’re proud of. Music creation is their passion, so it’s fulfilling to give them that avenue to do what they love to do and be able to share it.”
Stafford, who graduated from William Monroe, herself has a passion for video production, instilled in her by a Video Broadcasting course in high school taught by Erik Nyrop, who still teaches English at the school.
“We had a grass roots version of what we are doing here now with outdated equipment, but we loved what we were able to create,” Stafford remembered.
After a college internship with ABC Channel 8 in Richmond, Stafford worked for ESPN Radio in Charlottesville for three years before pursuing a career in education. She teaches Social Media Productions, Digital Marketing and Cybersecurity, as well as coaches the girls’ varsity basketball team and sponsors the high school’s robotics team.
The music recording lab also features a setup for recording video news programs, which are broadcast every day in the cafeteria, as well as computers for creating the yearbook and a monthly magazine that is entirely written and produced by students. Just down the hall is the fabrication lab, where the high school robotics team uses 3D printers and other machines to build equipment for their club and classwork.
The video and music production labs are used for more than just media studies, however. One student was creating a song for his math class, and others have come in to create videos for Cybersecurity class or PE and the English and Spanish classes both do podcasting.
”We try to really stretch what we can get out of [the studio] throughout the course of the day; it’s kind of multifaceted, multi-use,” Stafford said.
Stafford said William Monroe has come a long way in the past few years in terms of the technology availability for its students.
“I’m proud of our school for putting an emphasis on media communications,” she said. “There are several students who are interested in creating and growing in this field and we are meeting the students’ needs by providing this amazing space and opportunity to grow.”
