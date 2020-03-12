Every Tuesday, ESL instructor Zoe Willow helps independent adult learners practice their English language skills at Piedmont Virginia Community College’s Giuseppe Center in Stanardsville as part of the Thomas Jefferson Adult & Career Education (TJACE) program.
TJACE offers classes for students of all levels, ranging from little to no ability to speak, read or write English to those who are ready to learn complex grammatical structures, read complex texts, and improve their writings. According to its website, these classes allow students to progress at their own pace through a combination of teacher-directed lessons and at-home practice.
Willow, who has been teaching English as a Second Language with PVCC for seven years, became interested in ESL because of her own family background.
“I got interested in it because my mother is a refugee from Belarus, so I grew up with a grandmother who didn’t speak English much and hadn’t been educated … she was in the United States for 40 years and never really learned how to speak English,” Willow said.
With five levels of adult ESL classes, students work from beginning literacy through GED level and workforce training courses with the help of a dedicated local instructor. Classes are taught in Charlottesville, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties with flexible class times to meet the needs of working adults.
New to Greene this year, “ESL To Go” is a free independent-learning option that provides access to online learning resources with the support of an instructor. Students develop skills in vocabulary, grammar, reading comprehension, pronunciation and writing using online videos, pictures and stories. There is an optional face-to-face session every week with the instructor for additional practice.
“It’s for students who can’t necessarily get to a classroom, so although I offer classroom time on Tuesday evenings 5:30 to 7 p.m., I’m here on Mondays from 9 to 12 to test people,” Willow said. “It’s a combination of independent learning and in-class work, and I offer support on Monday or Tuesday evening.”
On Mondays, new students can drop by to take a CASAS test, which assesses basic skills in real-world contexts to determine the level of literacy. Based on these test results, the student will be assigned a level and can be set up with appropriate course work and online access to the classroom tools for that course.
Coursework for beginning English students is different for TJACE than in children’s public school classrooms or other online language learning applications in a number of ways. First and foremost, the focus is on real-life applications and work/life skills for these language learners rather than simple vocabulary memorization.
“A lot of the (online courses) have a practical application of the skill that they’re learning,” Willow said. “So if they’re learning about renting an apartment, then they’re going to have a real-world application where they’re going to read an ad for an apartment and then they’re going to answer some comprehension questions. In the more advanced class they’re going to be working with vocabulary having to do mostly with jobs and taxes and parenting and education.”
The online learning environment helps students who are practicing for citizenship tests or those who simply want to improve their literacy skills in order to improve job prospects or communication with family members and friends.
“Ideally, the way I’d like it to work is that we meet on a Monday and go over what everybody has been working on all week, practice together, do group activities to practice what they’re learning independently and then they go home with assignments that may vary from individual to individual,” Willow said. “If they come to our class then they have teacher support to work through the program and practice the skills they are learning.”
While TJACE currently serves around 800 students aged 18 to 70 throughout the PVCC local areas, very few students have yet to take advantage of the new program offering in Greene.
“We know that there is a large community of people in the area that we would really like to serve,” Willow daid. “We want them to know our service is here and we’d like to build a safe community to come and practice and improve their English skills, to improve their work lives and home lives with their children in the education system.”
There are currently around 20 students enrolled in the PVCC’s ESL To Go program, but the Greene County location is actively seeking new students for 2020.
“The most important piece … is that we’re offering an opportunity to work on their English with the support of a teacher and the opportunity to practice in a classroom once a week,” Willow said. “To know that there’s a place that they can come and get the support they need to get to the next level for whatever it is that their life goals are, it’s great to be able to be here.”
For more information, visit pvcc.edu/TJACE/ESOL or stop by the Eugene Giuseppe Center, 222 Main St. in Stanardsville.
