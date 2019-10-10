There is less than one month until the Nov. 5 general and special elections in Greene County, which are stacked with local candidates, and this coming Tuesday is the last day to register to vote.
There are 13,385 registered voters in Greene County as of last week, said Greene County General Registrar Jennifer Lewis-Fowler. This is up from 13,010 registered in January after 262 were purged when cleaning up the voting rolls.
With so much at stake locally, residents who want be sure their voices are heard need to register to vote by Tuesday, Oct. 15. There are two ways to do it—register in person by 5 p.m. at the Registrar’s Office in Stanardsville or online by 11:59 p.m. at www.vote.virginia.gov.
Registration is open to any qualified resident who will be 18 on or before Nov. 5.
Absentee voting began on Friday, Sept. 20 and ends Nov. 2. Citizens can request an absentee ballot via email, phone or in-person up to one week prior to the election, but Lewis-Fowler said the earlier the better because if it arrives after Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. it will not count.
Qualifying reasons to vote absentee include students attending college or university outside of their locality, a first responder, or working and commuting to and from home for 11 or more hours between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Citizens can also update their information online, but it must be done by Oct. 15. She noted that while people can drop off absentee ballots at her office they are not allowed to drop off someone else’s and her office will check this.
Lewis-Fowler said her office can also help residents make sure their information is up-to-date either in person or via phone.
There are sample ballots at the office and there will be more information about ballots in the voting guide, publishing in the Greene County Record on Oct. 31.
“Every vote does count,” Lewis-Fowler said.
The Registrar’s Office is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be open Saturday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for absentee voting.
Photo ID is required for in-person absentee voting and for voting at your precinct on Election Day.
The Registrar’s Office can issue a photo ID for those who don’t have a valid photo ID, just call the office at (434) 985-5213 or email jlewis-fowler@gcva.us.
The Greene County Office of Voter Registration is located at 32 Stanard St., Stanardsville.
