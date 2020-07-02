Republican group facing internal strife

The newly elected chairman of the Greene County Republican Committee (GCRC) faces questions about membership, organization and access after a pair of fractious meetings last week.
A core question is the number of verified members of the committee and the fact that without a meeting for four months, the committee could be deemed dysfunctional by the 5th District unit, according to state bylaws.
On Thursday, June 18, six GCRC members called for a meeting to be held Friday, June 26. One-third of the membership is permitted to call a meeting, according to the Republican Party of Virginia’s Plan of Organization.
Following that call for a meeting by the membership, GCRC Chairman Steve Kruskamp called for a virtual meeting to be held Thursday, June 25, at 9:45 p.m.
Every two years at a mass meeting, the organization is dissolved and members must re-file. That mass meeting, scheduled for March 16, was canceled due to COVID-19 and the state party agreed all who had pre-filed by March 2 would be considered members in good standing. Any membership applications submitted after then would need to be voted in by the committee members. Some members believed only 12 members pre-filed and paid dues, both required to be a member, by that date, according to Aaron Moyer, who has served as recording secretary of the GCRC for six years.
However, at the June 25 virtual meeting, Kruskamp read roll that put the membership at 26 members. Participants in the Zoom meeting were automatically muted when they entered the meeting. Several members posted in the chat that they were unable to unmute themselves.
“Mr. Chairman, I’m confused. I read the roll of all people who had pre-filed for the mass meeting that got canceled,” Moyer said. “And those people who paid their dues, I thought that those were the only people that were going to be considered members at the beginning of this meeting.”
“Unfortunately, that’s incorrect. The roster that you read is incomplete. It is not the full roster that we have,” Kruskamp said.
As the 26 members were voting whether to accept an additional 10 members, one person asked how the list was generated.
“We’re in the middle of a vote right now,” Kruskamp said. “Please refrain.”
Matt Hardin, who was on the list, appealed the ruling of the chair, but Kruskamp said they were going to continue the vote.
“I appealed the ruling of the chair; I’m entitled to take that to the body,” Hardin replied.
Kruskamp asked Chris Woodfin to be parliamentarian for the meeting. Woodfin is an attorney from Williamsburg and lawyer for 5th District Congressman Denver Riggleman.
Woodfin agreed, but the majority of the 26 members voted against Hardin’s request and the 10 new members were voted in.
A motion was then made for the following members to be part of the executive committee: Chuck Covington, first vice chair; Kimberly Kruskamp, second vice chair; Mallory Lamb, recording secretary; and Mike Allers, treasurer.
Bob Young asked the chairman to recognize the June 26 meeting as illegitimate based on the state party plan’s requirement of one-third of the membership, which, following the addition of the 10 new members would negate the initial call by the six.
“I affirm the statement and I’m going to affirm that there is not an officially called meeting tomorrow night due to the reasons stated by Mr. Young,” Kruskamp said.
The meeting was adjourned immediately.
On Friday, June 26, roughly 20 people met at Lydia Lodge for the originally called meeting, including Kruskamp.
“So, thank you all for coming out; I really appreciate it, especially in this time,” Kruskamp said. “I do want to remind you per last night’s meeting that this is not an official meeting. So we actually will not be addressing any business at all. But this is still a meet and greet. When I learned that Bob Good was going to be here, our congressional nominee was going to be present in my county, I’m going to be there.”
Kruskamp told those present that the committee had grown its membership by 30% the night prior.
“There’s a renewed sense of energy and excitement in the county,” Kruskamp said. “Today alone, I’ve spent the majority of my day on the phone with people who are interested in joining. So, I’m really excited about that. I’ll go ahead and hand it over. It is not a meeting. I am not running the meeting.”
Hardin then appealed the ruling of the chair that it was not a meeting, but Kruskamp repeated that it was not a sanctioned meeting.
After a five-minute recess, Hardin asked Keith Bourne, who was leading Friday’s meeting, for a two-week recess.
“Mr. Bourne, given some events that have come up, and in an effort to get more information about some things that have occurred over the last few days, I would move that we recess for two weeks and reconvene in the same time and place two Fridays from now,” he said.
It was seconded and approved unanimously. The group remained for more than an hour after to discuss differences of opinion and policy within the local committee.
Ed Yensho, previous chairman of the GCRC, outlined reasons an appeal will be generated to the committee and up through party channels if necessary, to nullify the Thursday membership vote.
“Clearly the party plan and the bylaws are pretty straightforward on membership. COVID-19 created some extra fun this year and unfortunately had to cancel the mass meeting and in so doing, we are not able to follow the process we always have done in the past,” Yensho said.
He said if the GCRC upholds the appeal the committee will meet with the previously affirmed members to start the process of regenerating the GCRC for 2020. If denied, Yensho said, the appeal will move up to the 5th District and to the state if necessary.
“In the event that we prevail in the appeal, which most likely is the case at the district level—local level I don’t have a clue—at the district level and at the state level we would prevail based on the bylaws of the party,” Yensho said. “But, what do we want to accomplish through winning the appeal? What do you envision the GCRC is and how is it going to work with Steve to get our candidates elected. It’s a rhetorical question, but it’s an important one.”
Throughout this period of time, Kruskamp and GCRC affiliate member Nancy Rodland recorded the discussions using cell phones.
Drake Herring, 22, who has been a member of the GCRC for the past year and a half, asked to speak. His name was not on Kruskamp’s membership list or on the list of members to be voted in on the Thursday night agenda.
“For some reason, Mr. Kruskamp has prevented myself and a group of other named individuals from rejoining, or joining in the first place,” Herring said. “Recently I’ve been made aware that Mr. Kruskamp has labeled me and this group of other individuals as dangerous to the GCRC, as unfit, that we would destroy this unit, and I have the messages to prove it. He said in that message that ‘these people lack integrity and character’.”
Kruskamp did not respond to request for comment on this statement. In screenshots of Facebook messages obtained by the Greene County Record, it appears that Kruskamp said he does not “want to be associated with those who lack integrity and character. Every name on that call is an individual who will destroy this unit.”
“I have not ever talked to Mr. Kruskamp so I don’t know how he knows that I lack character and integrity. I’ve never talked to you once,” Herring said to Kruskamp. “I have conservative values that I think we all have, so how am I dangerous? How am I unfit? Is it because I didn’t vote for his preferred candidate in the district convention on June 13? I believe it is. There’s no other reason for him to label me in such a way as again; he does not know me. You do not know me.”
In a drive-thru 5th District convention held June 20, newcomer Bob Good defeated incumbent Denver Riggleman to become the Republican nominee for the 5th District U.S. House of Representatives seat.
Herring alleged that Kruskamp reviewed certain membership applications, but not all of them.
“I sent in my application very early and I re-sent it on April 12 and I never got a response,” Herring said. “Mr. Kruskamp, during the meeting, refused to even explain how the people on his list came to be on his list and why other individuals who had tried to apply were neglected. He also muted those on the call who were questioning his actions. I’m speaking for myself; I personally have lost all the respect I had for those people that are in leadership positions right now. They did not stand up. They did not object to Mr. Kruskamp’s callous and unethical actions, in my opinion.
“All I’ve heard since joining the GCRC is that the committee wants new blood, new membership, wants young people, young voices and young ideas,” Herring continued. “And here’s a chairman who is not willing to listen and would rather silence those he doesn’t agree with. It is my view and my belief that this is why the Democratic Party attracts young voters; they are actually willing to listen to those people, even if it’s something they don’t want to hear.”
Kruskamp left shortly after that exchange without saying anything. Good did not show, though he was on the agenda to speak.
At Friday’s gathering, two others, Ginny Dean and Deloris Linam, said their membership applications were not voted on either.
Dean said she sent the application in three times because she had not heard it was received. When she asked why her name was not on the call for membership, she said Kruskamp told her it was because she had not paid her dues.
“He said when we have our next meeting you can present your dues then,” she said. “I’m very disappointed.”
Linam said she had paid the dues in February for her and her husband, John, but had not pre-filed applications due to her dad being sick and them being out of state.
“And we were dealing with all of that and I frankly forgot about pre-filing before a mass meeting,” Linam said. “But when Steve Kruskamp sent out the notice on Easter weekend that we should fill out a membership form, John and I did. And we were not on the list. I have asked him why but he has not responded.”
Yensho suggested people bring interested parties to the reconvened Friday night meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. July 10 at Lydia Lodge.
“If you want to preserve truth and honesty, but also, if you’re of the social conservative bent, then you better join because this new group of people are libertarian leaning that are going to want to do marijuana laws, they’re gonna promote LGBTQ things and all that kind of stuff,” he said. “They’re going to claim they want the big tent so they want to draw them in, which is fine, but we don’t bow down and perform weddings and that kind of thing. If you want a voice in internal party politics you need to come.”
