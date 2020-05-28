A federal judge denied bond May 22 via video conference for Bryant Austin Snow, who petitioned for pretrial release due to COVID-19 and his underlying health issue.
Snow is facing three felony charges in federal court for identity theft and conspiracy to commit identity theft. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is being held in Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County until trial.
“Based on evidence presented, including but not limited to the following, the court finds no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of another person or the community (by clear and convincing evidence) if the defendant is released at this time,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Hoppe said in the order for detention.
Federal public attorney Erin Trodden, representing Snow, argued that Snow was not a flight risk as a Greene County native, and would live with a family member who would “assure appearance at the trial and the safety of the community” in its motion for bond.
Larry Vernon Snow, the defendant’s father and the Greene County Commissioner of Revenue, is co-defendant in the case.
It is alleged in the indictments that the elder Snow used his access to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle records to get personal information of two people in order to “facilitate a drug trafficking crime.”
“The defendant is charged with offenses that arose from his alleged retaliation against a confidential (informant),” Judge Hogge noted in his order. “That alleged conduct combined with his criminal history, including probation violations, show that the defendant presents a serious risk to obstruct justice. Furthermore, the defendant’s criminal history, which is extensive and involves convictions for violent conduct and controlled substance distribution and possession as well as probation violations show that the defendant is a danger to the community.”
Due to COVID-19 the trial has been moved to Oct. 19-22 in Western Virginia District Court in Charlottesville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.