Editor’s note: The Greene County resident quoted in this article wished to remain anonymous to protect the privacy of his family.
On March 23, a man in his 30s who lives in Stanardsville was tested for the COVID-19 virus. Now that his entire family has the virus, he has some things he’d like Greene County residents to understand about the quarantine.
“After having pretty severe upper respiratory issues over the weekend, they were able to get me in to my doctor’s office on Monday,” he said, pausing to cough into the phone. “They came out in protective gear, kept me in the car and gave me the flu test and a couple other tests. They ruled those things out and then I was given the COVID test.”
At the time he was being tested, UVA had not yet developed its own test for the virus. His lab specimen was sent off through LabCorp to be tested and it took 10 days to get the results back. During this time, he was instructed to self-quarantine and given broad-spectrum antibiotics.
“I had to stay self-quarantined, obviously, for those 10 days under sort of a presumptive positive,” he said. “I have a wife and four kids and I had to try to stay quarantined away from them as much as possible in our house.”
By the time the test results came back positive, two of his kids were already showing symptoms.
“We decided at that point that it was best not to test them, because it was going to risk exposure to other people, and they weren’t having severe enough symptoms at that point to warrant doing that,” he said, noting that they did call to inform the doctor’s office of two more potential cases.
When the man’s third child began to complain of chest pain, however, they called the doctor once again and at this point were sent to one of UVA’s satellite clinics where the newly created test was being administered.
“He complained of some chest discomfort and pain, saying that he felt like he was in pain when breathing in,” the father said. The child was seen by one of UVA’s doctors and was administered the new test, with the positive result coming back in only 18 hours.
“So, from the time I got tested on the 23rd to when he got tested the first week of April, the testing results went from taking 10 days to 18 hours with UVA doing everything,” he said.
While for the most part the kids experienced less severe symptoms than their parents, the man said he spent four whole days in bed.
“I’m in my upper 30s and in fairly good health, and I spent three or four days in bed feeling sick, achy and having respiratory issues, coughing a lot, and just feeling miserable,” he said, stopping once more to catch his breath. “That the shortness of breath and coughing fits … it was pretty rough.”
Since two family members were officially confirmed by lab testing, the man’s wife and remaining children were all listed as presumptive positive cases once they inevitably came down with variations of the same symptoms over the coming week.
“We all ran fevers and had the same sort of upper respiratory aches and sinus problems, but the kids did not have nearly the symptoms or the struggle that my wife and I had with it,” he said. He considers it lucky that the schools were already closed by the time his children got sick, as otherwise they may have unknowingly spread the virus to other children in school before beginning to show symptoms.
It is a strange thing to wish you have the flu, but when faced with a possible diagnosis of an unknown and very contagious disease, he said the flu would have been preferable.
“We were all pulling for it being the flu, which is a weird predicament,” he said. “My wife has a pre-existing condition that makes it kind of dicey for her to get it. She’s through it now and seems like she weathered it well, but the doctors were most concerned about her getting it.”
Although the man attempted to quarantine himself from his family within the home as soon as he knew he might have the virus, sharing a bathroom and kitchen made it impossible to control all possible means of transmission, and soon all six family members in the house were sick.
It is important to note that it is highly likely the family had already been exposed before the man was aware he might need to be quarantined because of the long incubation period that has helped spread this disease so quickly.
The man’s treatment so far has consisted of an Albuterol and steroid inhaler to help his lungs, a codeine cough syrup to suppress the coughing so he can get some sleep and a broad-spectrum antibiotic to try and prevent the development of pneumonia.
In another lucky chance, the man’s employer, an office in downtown Charlottesville, had already closed its doors to the public before he became ill and he had been working from home at the time of his diagnosis.
“I had been working from home from the 16th, and the only time we were really doing going out was when I went out by myself to Walmart and did pick-up orders for groceries,” he said. “We really had tried to quarantine quickly.”
After the first week, when it became clear that it was no longer safe to go out, the family’s church was kind enough to arrange for members to pick up the family’s groceries and drop them off safely on the back porch for contactless delivery.
“We’ll make a Walmart order for pickup, and then somebody from the church will go pick up the groceries and deliver it to our back porch, and then we can go out after they leave and bring them in,” he said, extremely grateful to his community members who have been so considerate at this time.
“We’re at a month now where we’ve been completely quarantined,” he said, noting that even the first week he was feeling sick the only time he left the property was to pick up those groceries. “I almost certainly got it the week before, when I was interacting with clients and customers in Charlottesville.”
The Thomas Jefferson Health District has been doing everything it can to track the spread of the disease every time a person tests positive, so as part of this process the man answered several phone calls with agents who tried to track all of his actions from the time of potential exposure to see who he may have come into contact with.
“By the time they called I had already let my (boss) know and we had discussed it amongst the team members, trying to make sure that we had taken precautions so if any of them showed any symptoms they could very quickly go get tested and try to do it in an appropriate way thinking they had been exposed,” he explained.
Since the positive diagnosis, neither the man nor any of his family members have left their property.
Although by press time the mandatory 14-day quarantine from the last time any of the family members showed a fever will be over, the man said they will probably wait longer before venturing out.
“Once the fever is gone, they’re saying (to wait) 14 days, but honestly, we probably won’t go out,” he said. “We’ll probably take a few more days and wait until all of us are symptom-free and 14 days from that, just because nobody seems to really know for sure. If we can do our best not to infect others, we’re going to do what we can.”
As for what they’ve been doing (aside from being sick) while stuck in the house together for more than a month, the dad says they’ve been very grateful for their Disney+ and Netflix subscriptions and have been playing a lot of board games, though the kids were greatly disappointed at the cancellation of soccer for this spring season.
When the family does eventually venture out in public again, the dad thinks things will look a lot different.
“Once we’re healthy enough to get back out into civilization, then we’ll wear masks,” he said. “We have some friends who are making them, so we’ll use those when we go out. My hope is that we won’t have to worry about being exposed again because our bodies will be resistant to the current strain of the virus, but again I don’t think the science on that is 100%yet.”
This local family hopes that by sharing their experiences, they will impress upon their neighbors the necessity of continuing to follow the social distancing safety guidelines imposed by the CDC and local government.
“If we can do our part, however little it is, just by wearing masks or washing our hands, please do it so nobody else has to go through it, especially those who might react to it far worse than I did,” he said. “The churches and the civic groups that are reaching out are tremendous and I’m very grateful for my church that’s been so good to us. We’re just overwhelmed by the generosity that they’ve shown.”
