Many figures were still in flux during last week’s fiscal year 2021 budget work session between the Board of Supervisors and constitutional officers and there was little positive news.
Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor did not present a proposed budget for the county at the March 3 public work session, though he is expected to on March 10. The board decided it would dedicate the entire board meeting to discussing the budget.
Taylor said the delay in the budget numbers was a lack of quality revenue numbers from Commissioner of Revenue Larry Snow.
“As of late January we were given a projection of an additional $70 million in new construction to come on to our tax rolls, which would have generated $574,000 in new revenue,” Taylor said. “We suffered … recasting of that projection downward by 35% to a level that is expected to be producing $375,000. That was a blow to us.”
Greene County increased the real estate taxes by 5 cents to 82 cents per $100 of assessed value for fiscal year 2020.
Taylor said the county’s health insurance is expected to rise by 15%, which would roughly be $233,000 in new costs.
“I have been sending communications out to the employees about the realities of the insurance increase. I fully understand that local government for more than three decades, fully understand, the employees’ familiarity and even warm embrace of the habit of their local government employer maintaining dedication to covering the vagaries of the increased cost of health,” he said. “(It’s) been a number of years since our workforce has been asked or expected to pay a greater share of the cost of their health insurance.”
Taylor told supervisors the water supply plan will continue forward this year—and that will include the hiring of an engineer of record that works for the county—and that the county has recently rebid the Emergency Medical Services contract currently held by Medic 5 at the University of Virginia. Last year the county went to 24-hour-a-day coverage by paid rescue workers. The county is still waiting to hear the results of the fire and rescue audit before any paid positions are added to the fire side of first responders. All three volunteer fire companies are looking for volunteers, as is the rescue squad.
Treasurer
Treasurer Stephanie Deal said she didn’t have much to say as it related to her fiscal year 2021 budget for the Greene County Treasurer’s Office, but said with the hiring of the new position granted last year her office has seen an increase of $100,000 in collections from the previous July 1-Dec. 31.
“As we proceed with the budget process, I implore you to keep in mind our cash flow balances,” Deal said. “As of Oct. 31, 2019, our low cash flow balance was about $3.3 million and that is about the equivalent of a payroll for our current payroll as it is at this moment.”
The lowest balance was $2.2 million in April 2019, Deal said.
“I know you have a lot of tough decisions from here,” she said.
Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Martin said he appreciated the reminder.
“I appreciate you imploring us to keep that in mind. And don’t even mind you imploring us on the monthly statements that you send us after you reconcile the accounts,” Martin said.
Deal said ideally she’d like to at least have a reserve of a month’s bills.
“If we had a crisis … we felt a little bit when we had the flooding, but if the flooding situation had come with more expense for our community, I think we would really have a problem,” Deal said. “I don’t have a definitive number. I can kind of work up some numbers and make a suggestion, but some places save six months of your spending.”
Greene County has a reserve fund policy that states that the county is required to hold in reserve a minimum unassigned fund balance of 15% of local general fund expenditures, including transfers to other funds and transfers/contributions to the school board, as well as an additional month of coverage of bills. The county’s fund balance is checked during the audit on June 30 of each year and is in compliance with that, but that is just a few weeks after half of the property taxes are due on June 5.
At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring said finding the right cushion for the reserve fund is difficult until routine expenses are figured out.
“I feel like we should be putting some money aside into our reserve to build it back up. Not continuing to draw from it,” he said.
Schools
During the March 3 public work session, Greene County Public Schools noted a budget had yet to be approved by the General Assembly so it was unclear if any funding would come from the state to be used toward salary increases. The Greene County School Board approved a $41 million budget late February that includes a 4% raise for all staff. The board is asking for roughly $596,000 more than fiscal year 2020 in local funding.
The state’s composite index (LCI) of the local ability to pay for Greene County is being increased by 3.76%, said Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh, Greene County Public Schools’ superintendent.
“We tried everything that we could do to minimize the local request for funding,” Whitmarsh said. “We are faced with a critical shortage (of teachers). We still have unfilled positions from this year.”
The enrollment for the county as of Feb. 6 for kindergarten through 12th grades is 2,984. Whitmarsh noted roughly 66% of the schools’ staff lives in Greene County.
Monroe School Board member Todd Sansom said there are two strategies in a budget process.
“You can either ask for it all and hope you get what you truly need,” he said, “or you can ask for what you truly need and get all of it. I’m here to report that our board has chosen the latter course. You will find no bells and whistles in this budget. Perhaps no investment is more essential, or stands to bear more fruit than the investment we make in our own sons and daughters.”
Sheriff
“I would like nothing more than to stand here and say that we don’t need anything,” said Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith.
Smith said he’s requesting four full-time patrol deputies and two full-time dispatchers for fiscal year 2021.
The population of Greene County has increased by roughly 9.2% since 2010, Smith said, but that doesn’t include housing starts approved last year, the increase in tourists to the county and the increased traffic on U.S. Routes 29 and 33.
He said his office is asked often to run radar, but deputies get set up and have to answer another call.
He said a speed sign placed on Swift Run recorded someone traveling at 91 mph on Valentine’s night.
“I know we can’t catch everybody— can’t get there all the time—but this shows we need to get more control and have more radar on the back roads, throughout the county really,” Smith said.
The office has 12 full-time patrol deputies and a lieutenant that will fill in on the roads.
“We have 12 deputies for four shifts,” Smith said. “Actually in 2020 Greene will have 13 patrols and lose one investigations position due to high call volume.”
Greene County received 44,897 calls for police service in 2019, Smith said, 2,525 more than in 2018. Smith said that averages roughly 3,592 calls per deputy in 2019.
Smith said Louisa County has 25 patrol deputies and received 31,701 calls for service in 2019. Rockingham has 28 patrol deputies with 33,692 calls for service. Fluvanna County has 18 patrol deputies and received 33,131 calls in 2019. Albemarle County has 74 patrol officers and received an estimated 50,000 calls for service.
Smith said between vacations, training hours and sick days the department was short-staffed approximately 63 days of 2019.
“This is very important and I know you have a hard job and you’re in a tough position, but I just ask please just give us a consideration. And I want to also ask if you could let us keep the money left over of our budget at the end of the year because the first thing we would do with that is try to build a range.”
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman asked if Smith was aware of a study done in Shenandoah County that showed traffic control should be about 50% of the time.
“Are you even close to that percentage?” Bowman asked.
“Not 50%,” Smith said.
Bowman said it appears his deputies are busy 85% of the time.
“Greene County is a very busy county; a lot of people don’t realize that,” Smith said.
Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb asked if deputies are receiving overtime pay.
Major Charles Swingler said the department doled out roughly $47,700 last year in overtime pay.
“Our deputies are getting to the point where they’d rather have time off,” Swingler said. “So when there is a quiet moment to try to comp that time off, and they seem to like that more at this point, then the overtime because the time they are actually putting in work.”
“What constitutes a call for a deputy?” Herring asked. “I know we asked the question a year ago too.”
“It’s anything that ties up the deputy—it could be a phone call, but while the deputy is making a phone call he cannot take other calls until he completes that call,” Swingler said. “It could be him talking to someone in the lobby, but again, he still can’t answer the calls until he quits that call.”
Swingler said those who want to get before a magistrate could take anywhere from 45 minutes to three hours.
Commonwealth’s Attorney
Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin Consolvo said the budget isn’t changing dramatically from fiscal year 2020.
“There are some decreases in certain areas, there are some increases on certain line items. All of that is predicated upon what the current expenditure has been for this fiscal year and what is projected through to the end of this year,” Consolvo said.
Consolvo did tell supervisors he still needs the county to cover the half-position approved last year, though not yet hired, which is an unfunded mandate by the General Assembly last year for watching bodycam footage. The other half of the position is funded through a grant.
Consolvo said one reason for that position is when the circuit court has a multi-day jury trial.
“It is best practice to have at least two attorneys handling that just because of the number of witnesses and seriousness of the offenses that are alleged. In some instances, just the sheer number of charges, we’re talking 30-40, upwards of indictments that are being tried. And when that happens, the district court doesn’t stop meeting,” he said.
Consolvo said his office desperately needs storage space.
The board was scheduled to meet on March 10 to discuss the budget further, which was after press time. They also scheduled a budget worksession for Thursday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the county administration building at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville.
