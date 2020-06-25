A pending lawsuit in Greene County Circuit Court challenging the facility fee imposed by the county on Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) bills could hold up the new water project.
Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor presented the proposed project during last Thursday’s RSA board meeting, including the plan to raise the monthly facility fee from the current $30 per equivalent dwelling unit (EDU) by $3 each year for the next four years beginning on Jan. 1, 2021. The suggested increase in the facility fee until it reaches $53 in 2028 was proposed in 2017 by Stantec and Davenport and Associates, consultants hired to help the county plan for the funding of the Greene County Water Supply and Treatment Project, formerly called White Run Reservoir.
The project includes a new water treatment plant that doubles the current capacity of 1.5 million gallons of water per day, as well as a 900-million-gallon reservoir on 125 flooded acres with a 1,460-foot-long, 75-foot high dam between Watson, Fredericksburg and Dairy roads. The anticipated cost of the project is between $45 million and $65 million.
“Greene County needs RSA to understand that our project needs to proceed,” Taylor said. “Clearly, from what we see of water availability in response to development plans over the last year, this project must proceed.”
To increase the facility fee, the RSA Board of Directors and the Greene County Board of Supervisors must agree to it after separate public hearings are held. The supervisors plan to hold a public hearing in July, Taylor said, asking that RSA follow suit to allow ratepayers time to plan for the increase.
“For the security of the financing it’s necessary to commit to set the charges at such level as is necessary to support the debt service,” Taylor said. “But I wanted to highlight it because there is a continuing necessity that the rates, fees and charges be sufficient to support the debt and the cost of the program. And the reality is the greater facility fee revenue is required to fund the project. And the project is required to continue to provide the service and to continue to pay off the existing debt, as well.”
Taylor told RSA that the county still owes roughly $1.5 million in debt service for the previous project in Ruckersville.
“So that’s where we are. We do need to move forward with the facility fee increases so wanted to bring this back to you again because I’m well aware of comments from RSA board members in the past about displeasure with the facility fee going over $30, but we see no alternative to that here in Greene,” Taylor said.
Lee Frame, RSA board vice chairman and Orange County representative, said he is not comfortable holding that public hearing virtually.
“I think this is one we’re going to end up having to have an in-person kind of thing down there in Greene County because I suspect there’ll be a lot of people commenting on it,” Frame said. “In terms of the ratepayers having an opportunity to have their say, I would much prefer an open hearing. That’s just because this is a pretty substantial increase and I think that there’s going to be some resistance. And I think that the great members of the Greene board, or at least the RSA members from Greene, need to be able to stand up and see their constituents or their ratepayers face to face saying, ‘This is what we need, and this is why we need it’. So, I’m not in favor of the electronic version of this thing.”
RSA General Manager Tim Clemons told the board that the deadline the county imposes for its public hearing does not put a deadline on the RSA board.
“We end up working backwards based on public hearings, notices, things like that. And by contract, none of that even starts until the RSA board decides that we start the process,” Clemons said.
One of the claims in the lawsuit brought by Charlottesville Land Development is that the fee is in fact a tax.
Terry Lynn, attorney for RSA, said she expects RSA to be removed as a party from the lawsuit within the next 60 days, but did note Judge Claude Worrell Jr.’s opinion from May that if the facility fee is considered a tax it is illegal.
“While the EDU facility fee purports to be a fee, if its primary purpose is to raise revenue, it is a tax, regardless of the name it is given,” the judge wrote in his opinion. “In the beginning of this presentation, the fee was referred to by Mr. (Bill) Martin as a revenue stream; we see it on that last page that was just up there it was referred to at the top as revenue,” Lynn said. “Then on page 19 of this presentation it’s also referred to as revenue. So, based upon the court’s letter opinion, if this fee is determined to be for revenue generating or is a revenue stream, then according to this letter opinion, which is a matter of public record, then it is a tax and the court can, depending upon how the lawsuit proceeds, find that is impermissible and inappropriate and set it aside. So, that’s brought up because I believe that these are public record documents that may have been overlooked in presenting this issue to the board.”
Martin, Stanardsville supervisor and Greene County representative on the RSA board, said he would not speak to the pending legal action.
“The judge has not ruled, so we’ll wait for this to wind its way through the courts,” he said.
Clemons said just because in the past RSA approved the rate increases, it’s not a foregone conclusion it will again.
“RSA has to look out for its customers and ratepayers,” he said. “I just simply wanted to make sure the board kept that in mind; that it’s not a matter of just the (Greene) saying ‘We want it’ the board has to approve it.”
Lynn agreed, saying the 2005 assumption agreement does not require RSA to raise the fees.
“RSA has the authority to set the fees and that’s from the water act,” Lynn said. “That act doesn’t give Greene County the right to set the fees or even dictate to RSA how the fees must be set. There’s nothing in any document that would require RSA to increase the facility fee if it’s not in RSA’s best interest. Furthermore, with the current lawsuit calling into question the validity of this fee, there certainly are concerns with regard to the court finding that it’s impermissible.”
RSA board member Troy Coppage, of Madison, said he hopes RSA is removed from the lawsuit but has concerns about the fee.
“The fact is until the lawsuit itself is settled; I just can’t see how we can even consider raising something that may not even be permissible to start with, until the entire lawsuit is settled. I just don’t see how we can consider any increase,” Coppage said.
Clemons agreed.
“I would simply recommend to the RSA board that no consideration be given to any increases until after the court has made its ruling with respect to the legality of the fee,” Clemons said.
Martin said RSA and Greene County are more than halfway through the increase on the facility fees.
“No one twisted anyone’s arm on any of this,” Martin said. “This was all well-documented. It’s been in public meetings. To speak of tax versus fee, we’re not there yet. Yes, we are raising revenue to fund the project so that Greene County and the Rapidan Service Authority can provide water per the state mandated water supply plan for 50 years—for our mutual customers.”
Martin added that the county isn’t going to move forward without RSA’s approval, but the county needs RSA to be a willing partner.
“Do we put ourselves in any additional jeopardy as an RSA board by agreeing to any increases in the facility fee?” Frame asked.
“I have concerns with regard to the fee,” Lynn said.
Taylor proffered that the county could take over the billing if RSA wishes, though no decision was made to allow that.
No court date was set by press time.
Taylor said after the meeting that he expects to go forward in July with a public hearing with the board of supervisors, but a date has not yet been set.
