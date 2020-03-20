Rapidan Service Authority, providers of water and sewer for areas in Greene County, has made some changes in response to COVID-19, said General Manager Tim Clemons.
At the RSA Board meeting on Thursday, March 19, the board voted to forgo late fees and service disconnection fees for the next 60 days, effective today, Friday, March 20.
"Whether it will go beyond 60 days will be determined by how the overall situation is at that time," he said. "What it means right now is that we do no intend to shut off anyone’s water service if they cannot pay nor will they be charged late fees or disconnection fees during the 60 day period."
RSA collects the Greene County Facility Fee on the bills to users and by contract keeps 10% of the fee for that service.
"The RSA Board approved waiving the RSA portion of the fee for the same 60-day period," Clemons said. "RSA has been providing utility services in Greene County for approximately 50 years. We want to do whatever we can do to assist our customers during these critical times."
As of March 16, the RSA offices are closed to walk-ins. Customers may still pay over the phone, online, by mail or using the drop slot at their local office. Representatives are available by phone Monday through Friday from 8.am. to 5 p.m.
For information, call the Ruckersville office at (434) 985.7811 or visit https://rapidan.org/.
