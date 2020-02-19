On Jan. 21 a video of a busted sewer line in Ruckersville made a splash over social media with many concerned about how it was handled. On Jan. 28, Ruckersville resident Steve Kruskamp addressed the Greene County Board of Supervisors on the issue, seeking more information.
The Feb. 11 supervisors’ agenda showed that Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) was to present, but board Chair Bill Martin said no one from RSA was there.
“Let me open by stating how perplexed I am not to be seeing anyone from RSA this evening,” county Administrator Mark Taylor told the board. “That was not my expectancy when I invited them.”
However, RSA General Manager Tim Clemons said he did tell the county he was not going to be present.
RSA was created 50 years ago through resolutions by the boards of supervisors for Orange, Madison and Greene counties. It also services the towns of Stanardsville, Madison and Orange for water and sewer and the Town of Gordonsville for sewer.
“We’re a separate public body,” Clemons said. “We have some of the advantages of local government, like we’re tax exempt for our purchasing. But, we’re not a department or branch of any of them. I know a lot of people think we should answer to the counties, but we do not. The counties do not contribute financially to what we do in any way, shape or form. We’re overseen by our six-member board, which is appointed by the counties we serve.”
Clemons said it’s the water and sewer rates that fund the utility.
“We would like to have a decent working relationship with the county, but, everybody has to understand we’re not part of the county. We’re separate from the county,” he said. “We operate and survive on our customer rates.”
RSA does collect the facility fee for Greene County and sends it to them quarterly, but that is a county fee.
The Jan. 21 event, which had sewage coming up through a manhole on U.S. Route 29 near Ruckersville Antique Gallery, was caused by grease in the gravity sewer line, Clemons said. A gravity sewer line is not one that is pumped but one that moves the system through using the pressure from the water coming behind it. “The grease log gets to be big enough, as it builds up over time” causing the break, Clemons said.
While it’s been said a restaurant nearby might have contributed to the grease backup, this is not only a restaurant issue.
“We have it all the time from homeowners. And when the first thing you say is do you put grease down you said, ‘No, never.’ But you open it up out front and it’s nothing but grease,” Clemons said. “And the other thing that’s really bad and people don’t know about are so many people today use these wipes that are touted as flushable; they’re not they bind up and cause problems in gravity systems and they cause problems with pumping equipment.”
A couple years ago a backup was found blocking a sewer in England they dubbed “fatberg” that was 210 feet long and made up of a combination of oil, fat and wet wipes.
Clemons said there is a restaurant that is no longer in operation that feeds into this line, too, with a full grease trap. He said they’re trying to track down the building’s owner to get it removed.
“I live on a septic tank, so we pour all of our (grease) into a can and put it in the garbage,” Clemons said. “Pour it into a can, let it solidify and throw it out.”
Clemons said RSA reported the backup to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
“It’s regrettable; we hate when there’s a sewage overflow,” he said. “We’re required by law, through our permits, to report it if it reaches a body of water. So, believe it or not, if it doesn’t reach a body of water we’re not even required to report it. But we normally do.”
Clemons said workers cleaned up the noticeable solids, such as toilet paper or wipes.
“In a gravity (line) probably 95% of it is liquid; that soaks into the ground,” Clemons said. “We put lime on it for disinfection purposes and that’s what we’re required to do by the state.”
Clemons said he understands that some think RSA should report to the local governments.
“But we work in Orange County, Madison County, Greene County, several different towns and large homeowners’ associations. If we had to report to every one of them every time there was an issue ...” he said.
Clemons noted there was a second sewer blockage at the same time on the same day in Stanardsville—also from grease—it just wasn’t in as high a profile location.
“We regret anytime there’s a problem that affects the customers. But we would just ask if anybody sees anything, call us, even after hours,” he said. “If they have a concern with RSA, we would welcome them to call us or come in and see us. We don’t mind, we would like to explain what we do.”
There are prompts that will get a caller to an after-hours service and someone is always on call, he added.
“We would love to say there will never be another, but I’d be lying if I said that,” Clemons said. “It’s just like when my mechanic fixes my car. He doesn’t promise me it’ll never break down again. If (people) would limit what you put down (the drains) it’s going to help us.”
