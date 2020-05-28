Rapidan Service Authority (RSA), providers of water and sewer for areas in Greene County, agreed to continue its COVID-19-related policies for another 60 days, said General Manager Tim Clemons.
The RSA board agreed to extend the wavier of late fees, service disconnection fees and the 10% administrative charge of the Greene County facility fee through June 22.
“While it’s not a huge amount for most people, the RSA board wants to help its customers where possible during this difficult time,” Clemons said. “This will be re-evaluated in approximately 30 days to determine the next course of action.”
The remainder of the service fee added on bills is instituted by the Greene County Board of Supervisors and will continue to be collected.
For more information, contact RSA at (434) 985-7811 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit the website rapidan.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.