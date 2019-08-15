A Ruckersville man has pleaded guilty to the death of a Madison County woman.
On April 13, 2018 at approximately 11:08 p.m., Virginia State Police Trooper E.W. Jones responded to a series of 911 calls involving a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of eastbound I-64 at the 149 mile marker in Goochland County.
According to police, the vehicle, a 1999 Honda Accord, was traveling west on I-64 when the driver and passenger got into an argument. The driver, Travis Rios, 24, of Ruckersville pulled off onto the shoulder near the Hadensville exit 152 in Goochland. The passenger, Augusta May Woodward, 40, of Madison got out of the vehicle.
According to police, Rios first drove forward before backing up and striking Woodward with the vehicle. The impact sent her into the rear window, shattering it, before she fell to the ground. Rios then stopped the Honda, got out and retrieved Woodward, placing her in the vehicle before continuing west on I-64. He pulled over onto the shoulder at the 149 mile marker and got out of the vehicle.
Woodward was transported to MCV Hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.
Rios was arrested and transported to Henrico Jail West. Trooper Jones charged Rios with Involuntary Manslaughter, DUI 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Offense and Improper stopping on a highway.
According to court records, he was backing up at over 30 miles per hour when he struck Woodward. He was also under the legal limit for alcohol when the incident occurred. Rios was released from jail on a $6,500 bond.
Last August, the DUI first offense, possession of marijuana and improper stopping charges were dropped. However, an October grand jury issued a true bill on the involuntary manslaughter charge. He was arrested on a capias and made bond.
In June, Rios entered a plea agreement in the case, cancelling a previously scheduled jury trial. He was sentenced to 10 years in a penitentiary with nine suspended and had his driver’s license suspended indefinitely. He will be on three years of supervised probation following his release.