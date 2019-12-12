A Ruckersville woman pleaded guilty on Monday in Greene County Circuit Court to two felonies in relation to a home invasion and beating in August 2018. She was sentenced to 20 years with 16 years 9 months suspended.
Rikki Lynn Harper, 37, pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to maliciously harm someone and felony conspiracy to break and enter the house of the victim. Two other charges were dropped by the prosecution.
Matthew Serri, 39, who is from Ohio but was staying in Greene in 2018, is also charged in the attack. His jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 12 in Greene County Circuit Court.
Harper sobbed while answering Judge Claude Worrell’s questions to determine if she was competent and understood the plea deal arranged with the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.
“[The victim] was on his couch when the defendant kicked down the door,” said Commonwealth’s Deputy Attorney Morgane Zander.
Zander said Harper hit the victim with a table leg and told him “take your last breath.”
The victim was able to escape and the pair was arrested at Walmart where Harper was covered in blood. A T-shirt was found between the victim’s home and Walmart that had DNA of both the victim and Harper on it.
Zander told the court the victim was consulted and in agreement with the plea deal.
“The court is satisfied [Harper] is competent to stand trial and to enter the pleas,” Judge Worrell said when he accepted the pleas.
Harper must pay restitution to the victim of $1,000 when she’s released from prison. She will get credit for time served, Judge Worrell said.
