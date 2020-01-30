The Greene County School Board is facing hard choices for the fiscal year 2021 budget cycle—from the question of salary increases that were largely absent from the governor’s budget in December to major restructuring coming to special education in the state, the board learned at its Jan. 22 meeting.
Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh, superintendent of schools, told the board the county can expect an increase in its Local Compsite Index (LCI) which measures the amount the state feels the locality should shoulder for education costs. With the new biennium, the LCI has increased from 0.3321 to 0.3446 or 3.75%.
“Basically what that [LCI rate] says is that Greene County can afford to pay more locally its share of educating students,” Whitmarsh said.
The county expects to receive roughly the same in federal funding year over year of $1.9 million, though Whitmarsh noted that this funding is earmarked for specific programs and cannot be used in other ways.
According to Gov. Ralph Northam’s state budget proposal, fiscal 2020 state budget funding was roughly $62,000 less than the board approved early last year. Much of the state funding is allocated to specific categories, which apparently do not include raises to teachers’ salaries in the first year of the biennium.
“The governor has proposed a 3% compensation supplement but only in year two of the biennium and only for (Standards of Quality) funded positions,” Whitmarsh said. Standards of Quality (SOQ) positions are the bare minimum staff required. During the fiscal year 2020 budget discussions, Whitmarsh said the county had 272 employees considered SOQ and 195 who are not.
If the board decides not to give a raise this year, the local funding requirement of roughly $17.5 million is the same as for fiscal year 2020.
“Obviously teacher retention and hiring is a main focus, so it is important that we remain competitive with the divisions around us,” Whitmarsh said. “Our teachers do have choices. They have a choice to go right down to Charlottesville or Albemarle and increase their pay, and some do. We want to remain competitive.”
Whitmarsh said there are critical shortages when it comes to teachers, both statewide and nationally.
“There are not enough coming out of schools to fill the positions that are available; not even close. People aren’t even going in to education anymore. Virginia is 34th in the nation in terms of salaries overall; if you take out the Northern Virginia school districts, we’re 49th in the nation,” she said.
The board was in consensus to move forward with a proposed increase, the exact percentage to be agreed upon after meeting with the board of supervisors Jan. 28. A 2% salary increase will increase the budget by $527,275. A 3% increase will cost $790,910 and a 4% increase will total more than $1 million.
“People are our priority. Big people and little people,” Whitmarsh said. “We have to have the very best educators and support staff to give our students the quality education they deserve.”
Although retirement plan and health insurance rates continue to rise, the school board as usual opted to absorb the increased costs into the budget rather than charging them to employees.
“At the end of the day, you want to look at what the employee is receiving in total,” Whitmarsh said. “So if you give a raise and then jack their health insurance increase, there’s more money coming out of their pockets.”
Alternative Education
“One of our main priorities is a complete revamp to alternative education,” Whitmarsh said. “We have tried to do the minimum to get by when it comes to our students with different needs, whether it’s students who have had many disciplinary issues or who have struggled in the school setting and have needed an alternate placement.”
As a main priority for this year’s budget, the board put together a proposal for an entirely new special education program to increase the county’s ability to help kids across grade levels and across a broad spectrum of educational and behavioral needs. This proposal includes the addition of a mental health professional as well as a coordinator to oversee all alternative education programs and serve as a direct resource to the affected students.
Dr. Kyle Pursel, Greene County Public Schools director of administrative services, was on hand to explain the situation.
“Currently we have ACE, our alt-ed program; we’ve got one teacher in there along with … roughly 19 students,” Pursel said. Other teachers assist with the ACE program throughout the day or go between the ACE program and PRIDE (Personal Responsibility In Developing Education, or online courses) as they are able.
Assistant superintendent Bryan Huber felt the time was ripe for an overhaul to the existing system: “Over the past five years that I have been a part of the work in that program, it’s been no staffing adjustments and trying to continually tweak different things and try different things with the same amount of people but more kids,” he said. “If we’re really going to meet the needs and we’re really going to implement programs of best practice that are research-based, we can’t continue to do it with the same staff and system that we’ve had for a long time.”
The alternative education program, which continues to grow each year, currently serves students only at the high school level. Huber felt that students in middle school were sorely in need of these services but did not have any options other than to continue to fail and fall behind until they reached ninth grade where support services began to be available.
According to Pursel, the anticipated number of students needing alternative education services is much higher than current staffing allotment would enable them to serve, but due to the shortage of services, only the very highest issues are being addressed with other students who might benefit currently being shuffled back into the general student body.
“What we’re trying to do, from a classwork perspective, is have that 10 to one (student to teacher) ratio,” Huber said. “Additionally, if we think about the fact that these kids are going to be out in our community and we want them to be employable and good citizens, we need to take care of some other issues, so that’s why you’ll see the mental health assistance [listed in the budget request]. School counselors are not equipped to handle the issues that these kids bring to the table.
“Right now what we’re doing is we’re trying to get them a diploma. We’re not doing anything to help them graduate, live in Greene, and be employable, hold a good job, be productive, give back to the community, and not become incarcerated or needing additional supports from other agencies,” Huber continued. “So it’s really a wraparound approach holistically to meet not just the academic needs but the social emotional needs and the career readiness needs that these kids have.”
Huber says the proposed addition of a mental health professional would be able to help teach students life skills like how to manage emotions and how to be a productive citizen. “I do think that—and it’s not just Greene but across the state—a lot of times when we didn’t know what to do with a kid, we put him on a computer and walked away,” he said.
Pursel agreed, adding, “They’re getting that diploma but then they don’t have that next skill to do anything with it.”
Due to recent proposed changes in state funding processes for the Piedmont Regional Education Program (PREP), Greene County wants to be prepared to meet the needs of all students, whether they are served through the state or in the county’s own schools. The board believes their new proposed alternative education program, which will now begin at the middle school level, will better address the growing needs of the student population.
Other Budget Requests
Among the other items requested, top priorities will include transportation, a board-certified behavior analyst, the addition of an assistant principal to Nathanael Greene Primary School, and the construction of security vestibules for each school.
The board proposed increased salaries for bus drivers with an additional increase for substitutes, as the county has been dealing with constant driver shortages.
“There is always a shortage of drivers,” Whitmarsh said. “We have to remain competitive. Every school division is looking for bus drivers, UPS is looking for drivers, FedEx is looking for drivers, everybody is. So, we’d like to propose a different salary increase for our bus drivers.”
The additional behavior analyst would be a state employee brought in to support teachers with social/emotional learning and to work with students with autism, among other things. “That is a tremendous support to our teachers; that’s not just about working individually with students,” said Whitmarsh, who felt that the county would be benefitted by a behavior analyst in every building. This position would be partially funded by PREP at the state level.
Nathanael Greene Primary School, which currently operates with just a principal and close to 400 students, is going to look to hire an assistant principal.
Secure vestibules would restructure each school’s entrance to match the middle school, where the first set of doors leads to a separate vestibule to divert traffic to the main office before visitors can access the rest of the building through a second set of doors. The current intercom system only keeps one set of doors to access the entire building, whereas the new system forces visitors to go to the office first, increasing the efficacy of these security measures. This addition would hopefully come out of existing maintenance funding and would not greatly impact the budget.
The board unanimously supported a salary increase for teachers in the coming year, while some other requests were elected to either be put off for another budget year or worked into existing funding.
After this drafted budget proposal is discussed with the Board of Supervisors at a joint workshop on Jan. 28, there will be a public hearing on the proposal at the school board’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12 and the school board will vote to adopt the budget on
Feb. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.