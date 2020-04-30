The Greene County School Board met virtually on Wednesday, April 15 to discuss major changes to the budget along with a detailed overview of what has been done thus far to enable distance learning for all Greene County students.
There was bad news on the school budget, as many initiatives initially planned to be funded have now been cut from the budget due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exact impact for Greene County will be known after the final numbers from the April 22 General Assembly reconvene date after press time, but it is anticipated that at this point funding for staff raises, increased meal access for students, preschool enhancement initiatives, school counselor ratio improvements and more have been cut due to lost sales tax revenues in the state.
“A great deal has happened since we last met on March 11,” said Superintendent Andrea Whitmarsh. “On Friday March 13, the governor closed school for two weeks. We received no notice that that was happening. And then on March 23, it was announced that schools would close for the remainder of the year. The situation evolved rapidly and it continues to change as we all see on the news each day.”
The series of presenters who updated the board on the monumental efforts of the school system to reach its staff and students over the past month included Dr. Kyle Pursel, director of administrative services, who detailed the efforts of the school nutrition teams to provide meals for students during this time to ease the financial burden on families. With bagged meals distributed at the schools twice a week, in just one month more than 17,226 meals have been distributed in front of the schools by teachers on an entirely voluntary basis.
During this time of school closures, the buildings are being deep-cleaned using CDC approved disinfectants. The cleaning started with the high-touch areas of doorknobs and railings in the high-traffic areas of the school buildings, but now that schools are closed for the remainder of the year this gives them time to clean the entire building from top to bottom and new cleaning chemical dispensers are already being installed which were planned prior to the March 16 closure and will allow for a multipurpose peroxide solution to fill mop buckets and spray bottles in perfect dilution parameters.
Students took home much of what might be needed to complete work, and items left in lockers have been bagged for scheduled pickup by parents. Answers to many frequently asked questions are being updated regularly at greenecountyschools.com/covid19faq.
In terms of distance learning, Assistant Superintendent of Schools Bryan Huber updated the board on the process of reaching out to every family to assess their needs at this time. Whether the family was struggling to put meals on the table, did not have access to internet or had a student with special needs requiring adaptive learning equipment to learn from home, school administrators have made personal phone calls to every family on a regular basis to try and provide equitable access to the new distance learning options.
“Our focus throughout this entire planning process was really about equity in access and understanding that every family and every child and every parent is experiencing this pandemic in a different way,” Huber said.
While in the past, the schools have depended upon home surveys for families for many issues, Huber said, in this case they felt it was really important to have one-on-one conversations with parents, so staff worked together to call individual families and gather data on food accessibility, internet access in the home, computer access in the home and other needs.
After almost 2,000 phone calls to homes, administrators began to develop some optional at-home learning activities, which were posted online and in print form at the barn quilt boards in front of each school in late March. Once it was clear that schools were to remain closed, teachers began to plan for how to best distribute materials to students moving forward.
The fourth quarter of the academic year began April 13 and will run for six weeks. During this time, students will complete one activity for each academic core subject per week, consisting of a video from the teacher, one activity to be turned in and several other optional exploratory activities. Teachers are also holding virtual office hours to check in with students and provide a means to expand on the instruction delivered virtually.
The phone call surveys illuminated that about 10% of students did not have any access to internet at home, and many more did not have adequate access or would require print materials because of slow connection or parents also utilizing that internet connection to work from home. To address this, each teacher is creating not only an online instruction video and activities but a print version that can be mailed to the home each week for completion by those who cannot access the online materials. Chromebooks were distributed by the schools during the same time as meal pickups and technology resource officers are examining ways in which mobile hotspots or other mediums could be used to extend internet availability to areas around the county moving forward.
“I cannot say enough about the selfless educators and leaders that we have in our division,” Whitmarsh said. “It’s because of this team that we’ve been able to completely change every aspect of our operations in such a short period of time. I’d also like to say thanks to our nutrition staff for preparing meals, our custodians who are attending to the cleanliness of our buildings, our teachers who are delivering remote instruction and creative learning opportunities … we’ve even had our librarians or media specialists in the middle and high schools checking out books for kids. To our school counselors who are checking on students and attending to their emotional needs, the volunteers who show up every Monday and Thursday to distribute meals to the families and the support staff who are filling in different ways whether it’s delivering meals to families who can’t get there or any number of items. It’s really taken an entire team to make this work and if you think about the short period of time it’s pretty amazing.”
Details about grading policies, graduation requirements and testing requirements when school resumes in the fall can be found on the FAQ page. School administrators are still working on a list of potential ways to honor the graduating class of 2020 when it is safe to do so and they do acknowledge that while nothing will take the place of a traditional graduation ceremony, this milestone in the lives of the students, their parents and educators will be celebrated at a yet to be determined date.
“It’s very important that we recognize our seniors,” said School Board Chair Sharon Mack, Ruckersville. “They’re missing a lot of the special things that they look forward to their whole school career, their proms and graduations and capping ceremonies, and hopefully we can come up with a creative way to still make that happen and honor everybody that deserves that.”
