On Tuesday, June 9, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced a three-phase plan for the reopening of schools across the commonwealth this fall. The Greene County School Board grappled with the implications of this complex plan at their regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday, June 10.
Like the plan for reopening the state economically, the plan for reopening schools is organized into three phases, of which most counties are expected to begin the fall in phase two. The reasoning behind this arrangement is that with comprehensive plans in place, school districts or counties can move forward to a new phase or go back to Phase One (all remote learning) if the virus should have a resurgence, knowing that plans are already in place for this possibility.
“The commonwealth, like the country, is now wrestling with how to effectively manage the public health risks of COVID-19 while simultaneously resuming the core functions of our society,” states the introduction to the governor’s plan. “Through this document, we strive to offer guidance, technical support, best practices and alternate solutions as divisions prepare to continue providing instruction to all 1.3 million Virginia students under uncertain and evolving circumstances.”
Through nearly 140 pages, the governor’s plan seeks to address student and family needs by prioritizing the physical and social-emotional needs of particularly vulnerable students, ensuring equitable access, support and communication to families, and development of plans to track learning gaps both from the school closures in the spring and from the effects of varied approaches to learning in the fall.
In Phase One, remote learning is the dominant method of instruction, with in-person instruction being made available to special education or English language learning students if possible and if agreed to by the IEP team and parents. Any in-person learning in this phase would follow strict social distancing and safety guidelines.
In Phase Two, which schools can enter once their plans for implementation have been approved and if current health data supports those plans, schools would offer limited in-person instruction to preschool through third grade students and English Learner students as well as those allowed in Phase One.
“Given the unique challenges of providing remote academic and social emotional support to young learners and English language learners,” enhanced social distancing and other mitigation strategies would prioritize these groups, according to the governor’s plan.
In Phase Two, schools would continue to ensure services such as school meal programs and some extracurricular activities would be allowed if social distancing strategies are possible. Athletics would be limited to individual or team-based practice and conditioning activities that can be done while adhering to physical distancing requirements.
Phase Three would mean in-person instruction for all students, following strict social distancing measures.
It is important to note that under the governor’s plan, remote learning and teleworking options will remain options for students and staff who are at a higher risk of severe illness no matter which phase the schools are in. Mitigation strategies for Phase Three include capacity limits which may impact operations, transportation and more; hence, a multifaceted instructional approach is required.
In all phases of the plan, CDC guidance is offered including information on social distancing as it applies to classrooms, buses and common areas in schools. Health screenings of students and staff are to be regular occurrences and the wearing of face masks will continue as medically and developmentally appropriate. As “the role of children in the transmission of COVID-19 is unclear at this time” and “face coverings may be challenging for students, especially younger students, to wear in all-day settings such as school,” the document outlines the additional measures that will enhance the effectiveness of face covering use in the schools.
The Greene County School Board is actively working to develop strategies for adhering to the state guidelines while also attending to the unique needs of Greene County students and families, and in order to best fit those plans to the needs of families has sent out a survey to all parents to gather data on what is most wanted or needed when contemplating these plans, as well as feedback on which types of plans will work best for families (such as half-day school or spending some days in school and others working from home).
“It’s a lot to consider, and we really are going to have to look at every practice that we have, from how students enter the building to what happens for lunches, whether there are class changes and what happens in the classroom with each student,” said schools’ Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh.
Several task forces have been assembled to work through the myriad issues and develop guidance for the school system on how best to implement these new plans, and once the survey data is collected they will meet to put together the best options for the phases moving forward and update the public at next month’s school board meeting.
“We just ask for patience and grace as we move forward and navigate uncharted territory,” Whitmarsh said. “We will look at each child’s best interest and work to provide opportunities for students based on the parameters we’ve been given. It won’t be perfect, but it will be our very best and we will continue to reflect and make changes.”
To read more on the governor’s guidance for Virginia schools, visit www.governor.virginia.gov/media/governorvirginiagov/governor-of-virginia/pdf/Final-Phase-Guidance-for-Virginia-Schools-6.9.20.pdf.
If you are a parent, student, teacher or staff member and have not yet taken the survey, you can find it on the Greene County Public Schools homepage or by visiting https://forms.gle/dfAU2cqfaXmqiLg88.
The school board will meet on July 8 at a location to be determined.
