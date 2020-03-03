The Greene County School Board voted unanimously last Wednesday to approve its fiscal year 2021 budget totaling $41,015,698. The Board of Supervisors and the School Board had met for a worksession on Tuesday, Feb. 25 to give supervisors a heads-up on the possible budget.
The county’s portion of the schools’ budget is $18 million, which is roughly $600,000, or 3.41%, higher than fiscal year 2020.
“The bright news since last time is a zero increase on our health insurance,” said School Board Chair Sharon Mack, Ruckersville, to the supervisors. “So, that is excellent news and something I don’t think any of us were expecting and that helps a lot.”
However, Mack noted that contribution to the Virginia Retirement System is headed up by 5.9% and the Local Composite Index (LCI) is also going up by 3.76%. The LCI is a computation the state uses to assess what it feels the locality is able to pay toward the education of the students. A higher LCI means the state feels the county can fund more of that cost.
The School Board’s proposed budget includes a 4% raise for staff.
“We don’t want to be effectively paying our teachers less money” when you calculate cost-of-living increases, Mack said. “We also have to remember that there is a drastic teacher shortage and it’s going to continue to be a challenge, and get worse. We’re also asking more and more what teachers have to deal with year after year.”
“As you know, we are in a critical shortage when it comes to teachers,” said Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh, superintendent of schools. “In order to both meet the cost of living increase, provide a raise to our employees and remain regionally competitive, we’ve included a 4% overall increase.”
New positions were also requested for behavior and mental health specialists and the division is considering a change to the alternative education program to include middle-schoolers and the addition of assistant principal for the primary school.
“We can get together at the table and talk, but until you’ve actually seen a child that’s been through some kind of trauma … they really do need help,” At-Large School Board Member Jason Tooley, a former school resource officer and current investigator with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, told the supervisors last Tuesday. “Some of the relationships at these schools are all these kids have; they’re going home to nothing—broken homes, no food on the table, domestic abuse, molestation, and that’s just some of it. I think we need to really focus on getting some type of behavioral help positions, mental health help to help our teachers and our schools.”
Mack agreed.
“We have obvious concerns about behavior and support,” Mack said. “And I think that this budget kind of reflects that there’s an awareness of that—not that money fixes everything by any means—but having the right types of people in the schools providing the expertise … the mental health professional, for example; I think that will do a lot for us. Expanding alternative education and being able to serve the students in middle school … giving us the capability to serve twice as many kids with the alt-ed program I think is definitely a great step in the right direction.”
Whitmarsh told the school board that in addition to those new positions stated in the budget proposal, some other initiatives are being funded by repurposing existing resources, including a tiered system of supports for behavioral issues in the classroom.
“There’s wholesale training when it comes to student behavior in the classroom and how to respond, and there are supports for students who need more, for teachers to get assistance in the classroom, and then alternative ed for students who need another option,” she said.
The school division is still waiting for a final budget for the next two years out of Richmond for its final numbers, and the House of Delegates and Senate vary when it comes to increases in salaries. The house’s budget includes a 2% increase for salaries each year for the biennium while the senate includes a 3% raise, Whitmarsh said. A crossover budget is due March 7, she said.
“I would like to express my appreciation for the board’s support of the people in our school system,” Whitmarsh told the school board. “We’re not perfect. We’ve got a ways to go. But the most important part of our system is the people, and through your budget proposal you’re supporting the most important part and that is our staff, to support our students, and that includes the 4% increase as well as all of the positions that are related to behavior supports, and I think that is really important.”
Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Martin, Stanardsville, said during last Tuesday’s worksession that supervisors haven’t seen any figures yet.
“We’re not going to get a first look at our numbers until a week from today,” Martin said.
The school board was scheduled to present the budget in full to the supervisors on Tuesday, March 3 (after press time) as are other departments.
“This is an honest representation of our need,” Whitmarsh told supervisors.
