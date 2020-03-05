One parent addressed the Greene County School Board on Wednesday, Feb. 26 about a possible threat made over social media regarding William Monroe Middle School.
Jason Tooley, investigator with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and at-large school board member, addressed concerned parents on Facebook Feb. 20 to dispel the rumor and let them know that an alert would be sent out via email the following morning to all parents.
“The Greene Co Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a post on social media,” he wrote. “A thorough investigation was immediately initiated. Through the investigation, and interviews of several juveniles and their parents, as well as multiple social media platforms, it was determined there was no credible threat.”
The Greene County School Board was scheduled to meet Feb. 26 to vote on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021. Although the board normally meets only once a month, every February after the public hearing on the budget, there is a second meeting to vote on the budget. Because of parental concerns, school board Chairman Sharon Mack posted online that public comment would be allowed at the meeting.
Only one parent showed up to speak during the budget meeting. Celia Tumolo, mother of three Greene County students, addressed the board about her frustrations regarding the recent rumor of a threat at the middle school and how it was handled by the administration.
“I really want to talk about what happened the other day with the threat,” Tumolo said. “Number one, I don’t feel like it was handled well as far as getting out to the parents and making parents feel at ease; I certainly didn’t feel at ease. And I think the underlying issue with that threat was the constant bullying that goes on (in the middle school). I don’t know the specifics; I don’t need to know the specifics; but I think the crux of the issue is that … there’s a lot going on over there that I don’t think any of us are really aware of.”
Tumolo said one of her children doesn’t always feel safe at school.
“It’s not exactly the best learning environment … and this has been going on for years. My kids have experienced it in the elementary school and I just don’t think it’s handled, I think the anti-bullying thing is all about ‘if you see something say something; stand up for the kid that’s getting bullied’… well, my kids do that, and it ends up putting a target on their back, and they don’t feel safe. They don’t feel protected. That’s a problem—that’s a huge problem,” she said. “And when these kids don’t feel safe and don’t feel protected by the people that are there, not only to teach them but to keep them safe, they will reach out and do crazy things and make crazy statements because a lot of times they don’t feel like they’re being heard, and their concerns aren’t being addressed.”
Tumolo said her family has been in the area for 16 years and she’s lost faith.
“You all are nodding your head and that’s great, but I don’t think anything’s going to happen. I just don’t. I’ve just lost faith in the system that we have here,” she said.
Public comments at meetings are not meant to be a back-and-forth between the board and the individual, but Tooley addressed the concerns of this parent during board comment at the end of the meeting.
“I’m in the schools a lot day to day, just because of what my job is, but I can tell you and I can assure you that I’m right with your voice as well,” Tooley said. “I think we’re headed in the right direction. We’ve got a lot of change I foresee in the future and as long as you and other voices of the community show up and voice that, it kind of gives an extra drive to go in that direction … so thanks for showing up and we’ll continue to do our best to make sure our kids are safe. One thing I will add is, don’t believe everything that’s posted on social media.”
Mack agreed.
“Unfortunately, things can go sideways really quickly with misinformation on social media, so it’s great to come here and have that personal face to face interaction,” Mack said. “I’ve talked to plenty of people, teachers and other parents and my own kids, and have heard stories of the fights or it’s just too overwhelming in the classroom, they can’t deal with behavior, so there’s an awareness of these types of challenges. I feel like we are moving in the right direction, that there’s an acknowledgement that we are not where we need to be, and we’re trying to provide the right types of resources and right types of support so teachers can deal with it in the classroom and administrators can deal with it in the office and we have options of things to do with the students that just don’t seem to want to behave.”
“And the bullying, we really need as a community to come together to deal with that type of thing, and get parents involved with their own children and try to get the right types of behaviors from all of our kids so they can take that with them to school,” Mack continued. “We have a lot of work to do, and I acknowledge that.”
The school board’s next regular meeting is March 11 at 7 p.m. in the county administration building at 40 Celt Road, Stanardsville.
